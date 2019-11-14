Beckham targets Cavani and Suarez

The Sun reports that David Beckham is driving the recruitment strategy for his MLS side Inter Miami. He has already tied down 19-year-old Argentine striker Matias Pellegrini, but it is also looking for more experienced candidates. Inter have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, Radamel Falcao, Luis Suarez, James Rodriguez and Manchester City’s David Silva.

Paper Round’s view: With the season set to start in March, Beckham now needs to kick into gear to secure the squad in order to hit the ground running. It will be tough to get Suarez and Falcao at this stage of the season, but perhaps Rodriguez, Silva and Cavani would be allowed to leave with only a couple of months left of European competition.

Top clubs battle for Malcolm

There is a battle at the top of the Premier League for West Bromwich Albion’s teenage striker Jovan Malcolm, reports the Mirror. The 16-year-old forward has scored seven goals in five games for the club’s under-18 team, and is attracting attention from both Manchester United and Manchester City, as well as Liverpool and Arsenal.

Paper Round’s view: The top sides appear to have stopped trawling continental Europe as extensively as transfer bans have kicked in for transgression in dealing in teenage prospects, and the focus has been recalibrated to focus on English talent. Malcolm’s eye for goal could be invaluable for clubs who need to make sure they meet homegrown requirements and comply with financial fair play.

Arsenal row over O’Leary

The Daily Mail claim that there are yet more problems behind the scenes at Arsenal, with David O’Leary’s presence at the heart of an argument. Sir Chips Keswick and Lord Harris of Peckham both want the former Arsenal player and Leeds coach to be added to the board at the club, while Raul Sanllehi, the club’s head of football, is against the appointment.

Paper Round’s view: There appears to be a split at the club between recent appointments like Sanllehi and Edu, and the older, established figures at the club like Sir Chips. Whichever direction is the right one for the club, it will do them no good to be fighting to take two different approaches, especially when the playing side is in such disarray.

Rangers happy to keep Morelos

Steven Gerrard will be able to keep hold of Alfredo Morelos, according to a story in the Telegraph. Rangers’ new sporting director Ross Wilson was clear that it would be likely that the 23-year-old Colombian striker is not going to leave anytime soon, saying of a January move: “Like every other club in world football, there comes a point when players have to move on to something else for a variety of reasons.​ “We’ll be no different to that but it’s certainly not on the horizon in January.”​

Paper Round’s view: Morelos has 22 goals in 26 appearances this season, and 70 in 116 for Rangers so far in his career. It is clear he has an eye for goal and given he is just 23 there will be a temptation from clubs abroad to see if he can translate that talent for a club playing at a higher level. It will not be easy to replace Morelos when the time comes, and hinders their pursuit of Celtic.

