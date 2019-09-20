Becks is well Inter Silva

David Beckham’s new franchise Inter Miami will look to make David Silva their marquee signing next summer, the Independent reports. The midfielder is expected to leave Manchester City at the end of the season after a decade at the club, and the Spaniard is being lined up by Inter Miami “to maximise interest from south Florida’s large Hispanic community”.

Paper Round’s view: Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami. David Silva as the potential poster-boy. It’s a clear strategy from Beckham and his fellow owners. Only time will tell how fruitful their attempts will be at tapping into the Hispanic community – it’s certainly an intriguing approach.

Rodgers won’t be Mad

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers admits he can see why James Maddison would be tempted to join Manchester United, but he does not want to entertain the prospect of the England international leaving next summer. Maddision has been linked with an £80m move to Old Trafford, but Rodgers is keen to avoid discussions, saying “it is not something we want to invite”. Full story here.

Paper Round’s view: Leicester are that side stuck in the middle as they attempt to close the gap on the top six while also batting away said clubs who want to poach their best players. Money eventually talks, as it did with Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire, but you know Leicester will hold out for their valuation as they look to replace quality with quality.

Mustafi happy to depart

Shkodran Mustafi said he is “open” to leaving Arsenal but will not “start a war” in his pursuit of a departure from the club. The defender made his first appearance this season at Frankfurt on Thursday, and after Arsenal could not find any takers for him, Mustafi conceded he would be keen on a German club showing interest when the next transfer window comes around. Full story here.

Paper Round’s view: Some fall after joining for £35m in 2016. Perhaps best we don’t compare that fee to some other players bought around the same time. Cough. Sadio Mane. £34m. Cough.

Arsenal keen on Salzburg teen

Arsenal will renew their interest in Red Bull Salzburg playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai next summer, The Sun reports. The 18-year-old was pursued by the Gunners in the last transfer window, although Arsenal still had plans to bring him over in 2020 after another season in Austria. Szoboszlai scored in Salzburg’s 6-2 Champions League win over Genk this week, and Juventus and Inter have also been linked with the Hungarian.

Paper Round’s view: Roll up, roll up, Salzburg players for sale. Erling Braut Haaland. Now Szoboszlai. It’s all about Ajax/Monaco, isn’t it, except after just one game.