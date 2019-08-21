PSG and Real lurk for De Gea

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are waiting in the wings to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. The 28-year-old Spanish international had been expected to sign a new long-term deal at Old Trafford, but he has yet to put pen to paper, with one issue a stipulation that he takes a 25% pay cut if the team does not qualify for the Champions League. He can move for nothing in the summer.

Paper Round’s view: De Gea has given years of brilliance to United with little to show for it. If he were to move to Real or PSG he could expect to regularly challenge for domestic and European honours, and also probably secure himself a huge signing-on fee. If United think De Gea deserves potential punishment for the club not making the top four, they are not thinking properly.

Read the full story

Video - Euro Papers: Juventus and Barcelona consider swapping FIVE players 01:03

United make Sancho January target

The Mail reports that Manchester United are ready to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho this winter. The Premier League transfer window opens up again in January, and the paper believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the 19-year-old forward in his sights. The paper claims that United will use the £75 million from Romelu Lukaku’s sale to fund most of a surprise £100m winter swoop. United may also move for Bruno Fernandes

Paper Round’s view: If United are on course to challenge for the Champions League places midway through the season, and particularly if Borussia Dortmund don’t appear on the cusp of great European success, then Sancho may be tempted to return to England ahead of the European Championships. £100 million does seem a low figure for such a promising talent, though.

Read the full story

Atletico close in on Olmo

The Mirror claims that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur may miss out on one of their favourite midfield targets. The papers writes that rumours in Spain suggest that Dani Olmo, a Spanish under-21 player, could move from Dinamo Zagreb to Atletico Madrid before the continental transfer window ends.

Paper Round’s view: Olmo has somewhat oddlly ended up in Zagreb, where he is at least able to get regular gametime, but it would be no surprise if he does eventually move back to Spain. He has played 132 games already in Croatia, which may well have accelerated his development with minutes on the pitch. Moving to Atletico would give him the chance to make a name for himself in his home country.

Read the full story

Inter to discover Sanchez fate

Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez could still move to Inter Milan before the end of the transfer deadline. The Telegraph believes that United and the Italian club are still discussing the financial terms of a loan deal for the 30-year-old Chilean striker. United want Inter to pay much more than half his wages, and would like an up-front loan fee which could be included in any permanent deal later, and the club are not even sure if they want to let him go.

Paper Round’s view: This is the kind of expert transfer dealing that people have come to expect from Ed Woodward. How he is able to not be sure about whether to sell a player, at a time that he can’t be replaced, is baffling. The only possible replacement for Sanchez is Mason Greenwood, a 17 year old, unless Fernando Llorente, a 34 year old, is brought in at the last minute. Successful clubs do not act this way.

Read the full story