According to reports in Italy, negotiations continue between United and Juventus, though Lukaku's part of the deal is agreed.

Gianluca Di Marzio writes that there is some hold up in talks with Dybala, with image rights details yet to be resolved, and that concurrent negotations were occuring with Harry Maguire.

Reports now suggest that United have agreed a deal for the Leicester City defender.

However Di Marzio believes that there could be wider transfer talks with Juventus and United, as 33-year-old striker Mandzukic could also be part of a deal.

Other reports have mooted a deal where Italian defender Matteo Darmian could return to Italy as part of a four-man swap deal.