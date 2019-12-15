Haaland wants to join United

The Mirror reports that RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland wants to join Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer flew to Salzburg on Friday in order to meet with Haaland to discuss a potential move to United, but his agent Mino Raiola is happy to keep his options open when it comes to deciding the 19-year-old forward’s future. The paper reports that Haaland has already visiting Carrington and wants to make the move.

Paper Round’s view: If Raiola wants Haaland to join Juventus then it depends how strong the player is in the relationship. It would probably not be unfair to suggest that if United offer enough cash then they will be able to overcome the doubts of the agent. If he makes a move in the January transfer window then it would give him six months to hit the ground running in his first full season.

Chelsea to move for White

Chelsea are to make their first signings following the end of the transfer ban, according to the Sun. The paper reports that they want to sign Ben White from Leeds United in the winter transfer window. The 22-year-old is on loan from Brighton, and an offer of £25 million might be enough to secure any deal, with the player happy to make the move to London.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea need defensive reinforcements and White would be a handy addition. He is already accustomed to life with a Premier League club, has been getting minutes on the pitch this season, and at 22 has plenty of time to keep improving. £25 million would also allow Frank Lampard to continue his spending elsewhere in the squad after a year without transfers.

Ljungberg set requirement to keep his job

Freddie Ljungberg must keep Arsenal in contention for a Europa League spot this season if he is to hold onto his job as caretaker manager. The Mail on Sunday claims a season without European football would cost the club £30 million and that can't be entertained. For next season, Carlo Ancelotti, Mikel Arteta, Patrick Vieira and Mauricio Pochettino are all candidates to be the permanent replacement for Unai Emery.

Paper Round’s view: Such is the competition in the Premier League these days that it is hard to see how Ljungberg can be sure of finishing in the top seven. Unless he pulls off a remarkable turnaround in form and there are additions from the winter transfer window, this side looks like one that remains in disarray with little hope of any immediate improvement.

Brexit to halt some teenage transfers

The Telegraph leads with a slightly confusing headline that suggests that clubs will still be able to sign 16 or 17-year-old players from the European Union after Brexit. On closer inspection it merely reaffirms this will be possible in the transition period up to the end of 2020 but that it is unclear what system will be used for any time after that window closes.

Paper Round’s view: The disingenuous framing from the Telegraph should be no surprise after their pivot to rabidly pro-Brexit. The truth is that if Britain gets the Brexit Johnson appears to want then there is little chance of easy movement of talent from the continent to the Premier League, but the Prime Minister’s lack of thought or real principles on any matter continue to make anything possible.

