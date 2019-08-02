It was certainly a surprise when it was reported that Everton had agreed a fee with the Italian champions for Kean.

The 19-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best young players in Europe and it was expected that he would remain in Turin.

However it looks as if he is on his way to Merseyside so to get the lowdown on the move we asked Eurosport Italy’s Simone Eterno to tell us more about Kean and the move.

First things first says Eterno Kean is “a striker, an archetypal one.

" He will create opportunities by attacking the space behind the defenders and always ready in the box for scoring. "

“If you want to compare it to someone that has been at Everton not long time ago, probably Lukaku is your name.

Kean is young and he showed good numbers last season, when he started to play in Juve due to the lack of alternatives (all injured at a certain point of the season)… and he suddenly began to score (6 goals in 7 match between March and April).

Video - Euro Papers: Shock Prem club closes on Juventus star Moise Kean 01:22

“He will probably need just few matches to understand, but if he finds a way to keep playing and earn the manager trust, then yes he can be a very good deal for the Toffees.”

Well that all sounds pretty promising doesn’t it Everton fans? Certainly an exciting prospect when you consider Richarlison has stayed with Marco Silva’s team.

So how exactly have Everton managed to pull this off?

“For sure has been a good deal for Juventus,” explains Eterno.

Moise Kean Getty Images

“Thanks to him [Kean] they put a big positive on the balance sheet, that it was what they were looking for after the big expenditure made for the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax

“That was the main reason why they decided to let him go.”

Kean will slot into the attack alongside Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Silva puts together a squad that he thinks is capable of challenging for a European place.

Whilst Eterno is certainly high on Kean he has a word of warning “Last thing: don’t expect a ‘killer’.

“Sometimes he still waste good chances in the box, but from a nineteen years old boy you can still accept it.”

Nevertheless it appears as if Everton’s strong summer is going to be capped off with the icing on the cake with a player like Kean.

It will now be exciting to watch to see how the Italian international adjusts to life in England and how far he can propel Everton up the table.