Football’s blanket policy is to offer players deals that expire on June 30 of a specific year. Smart, right?

Not now. There’s a good chance – if the football season isn’t null and voided – that the 2019-20 season could stretch beyond that date, awkwardly leaving some players out of contract mid-season.

What if a loan expires before the season finishes? What if certain players don't want to sign an extension? What if players jump ship to finish the season at another club given FIFA’s transfer registration opens in July?

We’ve had a scan through the website of glorious data-specialists Transfermarkt to assess the contract situations at the major European clubs. Who could be affected by this unlikely situation?

Oh, and if you’re an Inter Milan and get upset easily, maybe this article isn’t for you…

Chelsea’s attacking worry

Key players out of contract in June 2020

Willian

Pedro

Olivier Giroud

Willy Caballero

It’s not the news Chelsea fans want – the front three that started the 4-0 scalping of Everton are all out of contract. Their attack has become increasingly reliant on Willian in particular, with the Brazilian scoring in the Blues’ two most recent outings in the Premier League as well as bagging both goals in the crucial 2-0 win over (former) top-four rivals Tottenham in December.

Meanwhile, occasional goalkeeper Willy Caballero, who was promoted to the No.1 shirt (well, position) throughout February, is also heading for a June farewell.

PSG’s leaky defence

Key players out of contract in June 2020

Thiago Silva

Edinson Cavani

Thomas Meunier

Layvin Kurzawa

When you’re gunning for a maiden Champions League title, you would probably choose to have three key defenders come along for the ride. But that’s the nasty situation PSG are staring at as Thiago Silva, Thomas Meunier and Layvin Kurzawa are all on the market.

The unluckiest bit-part player in football Edinson Cavani is also heading for the exit. Imagine if Kylian Mbappe or Neymar get injured, but the Uruguayan leaves anyway to spite a club that refused to let him leave in January.

Adios, Man City’s greatest midfielder*

Key players out of contract in June 2020

David Silva

Claudio Bravo

*OK, we click-baited you slightly… it’s not Kevin De Bruyne.

But Manchester City’s greatest servant (sorry, Vincent) is in danger of departing before the season concludes as the days run out on David Silva’s contract. Surely though, if there’s one player who you would back to sign a deal for a few extra months, it’s him.

Slight abuse of the word ‘key’ for Claudio Bravo given his inability to perform basic goalkeeper duties, but if injury strikes down Ederson then City would probably prefer him to Kyle Walker.

Man Utd’s loan hero

Key players out of contract in June 2020

Odion Ighalo (loan from Shanghai Shenhua)

Nemanja Matic

Shanghai Shenhua could be in for some serious cash when Manchester United realise they need to extend Odion Ighalo’s emergency loan. He’s already a hero for scoring the best goal of his career in an empty stadium against a team no one had heard of but will he still be part of the United squad beyond June 30?

Still no Champions League for Buffon?

Key players out of contract in June 2020

Gianluigi Buffon

Giorgio Chiellini

Juventus could win the Champions League and Gianluigi Buffon could still end up without a winners’ medal. Not only is the great Italian No.2 behind Wojciech Szczesny, but his contract is also up in the summer.

And they may need to find someone else to lift the trophy, should it arrive, as captain Giorgio Chiellini’s contract is also disappearing. He’s only just returned from a cruciate ligament rupture, faces another spell on the sidelines due to this unscheduled postponement and then potentially another when Juventus decide against renewing his deal. Poor man.

Inter’s squad to be decimated

Key players out of contract in June 2020

Alexis Sanchez (loan from Manchester United)

Ashley Young (option for another year)

Cristiano Biraghi

Stefano Sensi

Victor Moses (loan from Chelsea)

In an absurd-but-suddenly-quite-likely scenario, Alexis Sanchez could finish the season in their Manchester United strips. His loan deal expires on June 30 – as does Victor Moses’ from Chelsea – but if they are in-form, why would United or Chelsea let them stay in Italy when they’re scrapping for a spot in the top four?

It gets worse for Inter. Key midfielders Cristiano Biraghi and Stefano Sensi are also set to leave, while the club could have only one recognisable goalkeeper as Daniele Padelli and Tommaso Berni are gone in June. Get Samir Handanovic in cotton wool ASAP.

Bayern’s loan duo

Key players out of contract in June 2020

Ivan Perisic (loan from Inter Milan)

Philippe Coutinho (loan from Barcelona)

Bayern Munich face Barcelona in the Champions League final… in July. Bayern are unable to field Coutinho as Barca have blocked extending his loan deal, while they are also coming to terms with Ivan Perisic banging in the goals again for Inter, who act after United take back Sanchez.

Leipzig’s dream form

Angelino (loan from Manchester City)

Patrik Schick (loan from Roma)

Thought Leipzig were dark horses to win the Champions League? Forget it. Manchester City won’t be interested in boosting their rivals’ chances by extending the loan of Angelino – one of the standout performers from the two-leg dismantling of Tottenham – while Patrik Schick could yet be held hostage by Roma when his loan ends.

Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona

Boring and uneventful.

Other notable players in the 'June 30 2020 club'