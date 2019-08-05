The 33-year-old joins the Selhurst Park club as a free agent, having being released by Chelsea at the end of last season following seven years at Stamford Bridge.

Having signed a two-year deal worth £75,000 a week, the former Bolton defender said: "I'm looking forward to the challenge.

Gary Cahill ended his Chelsea career with Europa League successPA Sport

"I'm hungry to prolong my career as long as I possibly can - I feel like I'm in great shape whoever I play for.

" I'd like to think that I give it 110% and leave everything out there - so hopefully that will be good enough for the manager, my team-mates and also the fans. "

Burnley and West Ham were also interested in signing the centre-back but Palace were able to convince him to join them.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has been desperate to add fresh faces to his squad this summer, and he believes Cahill's experience and leadership qualities will benefit the Eagles.

"Having worked alongside Gary during my time as England manager, I know that he is going to be a valuable asset and I'm so happy to be working with him again," said Hodgson.

The former England international made just two Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season.

Cahill becomes Palace's third summer recruit following the arrivals of Stephen Henderson and Jordan Ayew earlier in the window.

Victor Camarasa, who spent last season on loan at Cardiff, is on the verge of joining from Real Betis while Palace are desperate to land a striker before Thursday's deadline.

Sky Sports report that RB Leipzig forward Jean-Kevin Augustin is a potential target, with Aston Villa, Nice and Monaco also interested in the £15m-rated man.