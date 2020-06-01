Football
Transfers

Fred to leave Cruzeiro and cycle to new club Fluminense for charity

Fred will join Fluminense from Cruzeiro

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Former Brazil striker Fred is leaving Cruzeiro to return to his previous team Fluminense and surprised their fans on Monday by announcing he would be cycling the 600km to join his new club.

The 36-year old signed a two-year contract with Fluminense on Sunday and a day later announced he was setting off with a support team on a charity cycle from Belo Horizonte to Rio de Janeiro.

"The objective is to receive hampers of basic foodstuffs for 4,000 families on this trip to the Fluminense training centre that I am starting today," Fred said on Instagram, where he has 2.6 million followers.

"I am counting on you during this solidarity trip. I’m cycling and you are donating from your homes and we’re all in this together for a bigger cause."

Fred, who became the third highest scorer in Fluminense’s history in his previous spell between 2009 and 2016, left Cruzeiro, who were relegated to Serie B last season.

Brazilian football was suspended in March and the state championships have yet to restart. Some Rio clubs resumed non-contact training on Monday.

What's On (2)

