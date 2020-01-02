What’s the latest?

The agents of Fernandes are reportedly in the UK ahead of his departure from the Portuguese club.

Portuguese outlet Record report that his agents are talking to four Premier League clubs about a potential move.

Benfica are looking for an 18-month loan with an option to buy at the end. As well as United, Lyon and Milan have also been linked to the youngster.

Sky Sports report that despite interest from elsewhere in Europe Fernandes’ preference would be to move to the Premier League.

A 2018/19 season of two halves

Fernandes’ dazzling form for Benfica B at the start of 2018 earned the youngster a call-up to Portugal’s senior squad that summer.

He came off the bench in a 1-1 friendly against Croatia, and by the time he received his second cap against Scotland in October, Fernandes was a regular fixture for Benfica’s first team.

Fernandes did not find the target in the league, but provided two assists from central midfield under manager Rui Vitoria.

In January, Vitoria was sacked after Benfica suffered their third league defeat and exited the Champions League at the groups stages.

Bringing in Bruno Lage paid off for Benfica, who won 18 of their following 19 league games, drawing the other, to reclaim the title.

But for Fernandes, the opportunities dried up. He did not start any of those 19 games, coming off the bench 10 times and remaining an unused substitute the other nine occasions.

This season, Fernandes has been used in a wide variety of positions, but he has failed to hold down a starting spot with Lage not featuring the 20-year-old in the league or Europe since November.

Why are Man Utd interested?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is light in the centre of midfield after injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Those injuries meant Nemanja Matic and Fred started behind Jesse Lingard against Arsenal on New Year's Day, a match which saw United fall to a lacklustre 2-0 defeat.

Solskjaer would see Fernandes as a short-term fix to this problem, while an initial loan deal would allow the club to monitor the player’s potential.

After the early promise, the lack of game-time under Lage has hindered Fernandes’ development, and it would therefore be difficult to judge whether he is capable of challenging for a regular starting spot at Old Trafford.

Will he replace Pogba?

That will all depend on Pogba.

The Frenchman’s future remains uncertain after his agent criticised the club strenuously, with the Telegraph carrying the following damning quotes: “Pogba’s problem is Manchester United.

" It’s a club out of touch with reality and without a sporting project. I wouldn’t take anyone there, they would even ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini. Paul needs a club and a squad, one like Juventus was before. "

With Pogba out for almost a month, and Matic reportedly leaving, Fernandes should get a chance to prove himself if the move goes through.

Only time will tell if he can seize the opportunity.