Xhaka may have played last game for Arsenal

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has admitted that former club captain Granit Xhaka may never play for the club again following the decision to remove the captaincy from him. Emery said: “I don’t know, because if he is available in his mind to continue helping us and continue defending the Arsenal shirt, I think time is giving us that solution.” The Telegraph claims he may not be able to return.

Paper Round’s view: Xhaka’s situation does appear to have locked him out of any return to the first team. The long gap between now and the transfer window should give them the time to organise an alternative destination for him so he can make a swift exit, and it is not too long to hamper his career. Perhaps he will be able to get a quick move to a non-European side as a makeshift solution.

Read the full story

Video - Pogba’s Insta comment sparks Juventus joy - Euro Papers 01:08

Suarez wants MLS move

The Sun reports that Luis Suarez is keen on a move to an MLS side after his time at Barcelona. At 33, his time in Spain is coming to a close and his international teammate Nicolas Lodeiro said: "I think you need to convince Barcelona [because] he wants to come to MLS. "He is always asking me about the league. His dream was to play for Barcelona. He's playing at a great level and he feels comfortable there. Sooner or later he'll come to MLS, though.”

Paper Round’s view: Suarez is probably in line to be replaced as only Lionel Messi looks able to keep his position in the Barca front line in his mid-thirties. Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele are already providing competition while the potential return of Neyar fro Paris Saint-Germain will probably crowd him out of the first team.

Read the full story

Champions League may return to ITV

Champions League coverage could return to ITV from the start of the 2021/2022 season, as UEFA receives bids for the right. ITV are keen on some packages, BT are expected to offer competition, along with Sky and digital company DAZN. The Daily Mail reports that UEFA have split the rights packages into several tranches, encouraging a split of games between various providers.

Paper Round’s view: The cost of the package has been a burden for BT, so there is no guarantee that clubs will be offered the same level of revenue this time around. However, by splitting the packages into several different objects to bid for, that might encourage hefty offers on a per-game basis, rather than securing one huge exclusive deal.

Read the full story

Klopp rules out Mbappe transfer

Jurgen Klopp has told the press that there is no way that Liverpool can afford a transfer for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. The 20-year-old French international has been linked with a move away from Ligue 1, but Klopp explained any move was beyond Liverpool, saying: Buying this calibre of player is difficult. I don’t see any club at the moment who can buy Kylian Mbappé from PSG. I don’t see any club, that is how it is. And we are involved in the clubs that cannot do it. It is as easy as that.

Paper Round’s view: Liverpool spent barely anything in the summer following their Champions League win over Tottenham, but they remain one of the very best sides in the world. If they consolidate a couple of years’ spending, plus receive a bid for one of their own strikers, there is still a slight chance they could afford to bring in Mbappe.

Read the full story