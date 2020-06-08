Harry Wilson of Bournemouth during a training session at the Vitality Stadium on June 05, 2020

Harry Wilson has extended his loan deal at Bournemouth from Liverpool until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old moved to Bournemouth at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, with the deal set to expire on June 30.

However, with the Premier League only set to resume on June 17 following the coronavirus pandemic, Bournemouth have reached an agreement with Liverpool regarding Wilson.

The final day of the Premier League season is Sunday, July 26. The new season is expected to start in September, leaving a month for summer transfers in August, although dates are yet to be confirmed.

Bournemouth are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League, sitting 18th with nine matches remaining.

The Cherries return to action on June 20 against Crystal Palace, which will be shown live on BBC.

