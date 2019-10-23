Ibrahimovic is out of contract at the end of the MLS season, and a return to Europe in 2020 has been mooted for the former Manchester United forward.

Napoli appear to be one of the frontrunners – as reported in Sunday's Euro Papers video below – after Ibrahimovic said the idea of following in Diego Maradona’s footsteps at the club intrigues him.

De Laurentiis has now confirmed Napoli’s interest in Ibrahimovic, who has already played for Juventus, Inter and AC Milan in Italy.

"[Ibrahimovic] is a friend, I met him in Los Angeles not as a footballer but as a normal person because we were in the same hotel," De Laurentiis told Sky Sport Italia.

" I invited him over for dinner with his wife and kids and we had an amazing time. It would be my wish to see him in Napoli colours, it's more than a suggestion and it depends on him. It's been talked about for a few months now. "

Ibrahimovic called Italy his “second home” in an interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport, and told the paper he is still capable of scoring 20 goals a season in Serie A.

"I am 38 years old and the enthusiasm of a boy, with the same desire to win," he said. "I don't think about my future yet, I will calmly evaluate with my family. To continue [playing], as I say, I have to find something special, that can keep the fire inside me alive: here or elsewhere.

"Italy is my second home, I experienced unforgettable moments there. I would like to go in a team that fights for the title, I can still make a difference. I'm not some sort of zoo animal that people go and see, I can still hit 20 goals per season.

"I appreciated the last documentary dedicated to [Diego Armando] Maradona; nobody is like him. Seeing the passion and love of that city almost makes me want to try out an experience in Naples: it would be fantastic to replicate what Diego did.

"I'm not saying I'll be going there, the final decision will depend on many factors, but it's a city that creates a lot of enthusiasm. With me, the San Paolo would sell out every week. And [Napoli boss Carlo] Ancelotti is there, he's a football great."

Meanwhile, Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti joked last week that he was going to call Ibrahimovic after his comments.

"I'll call him tonight and say we're waiting!" Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italia.

"I have a great deal of affection for him, I saw he scored 29 goals in 30 MLS games. Tomorrow, after I've called him, I'll let you know how it went!"