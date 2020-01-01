TRANSFER WINDOWS

La Liga and Serie A open their transfer windows on Thursday, joining the other big three leagues across Europe.

The Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 began allowing moves on Wednesday, and the windows in all countries will stay open until Friday January 31.

Portugal and the Netherlands are not open to transfers until Friday, with the former league's window remaining open until February 2.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Paul Pogba heads the list of potential big-names who could be on the move with Real Madrid and Juventus heavily linked with the midfielder whose agent has again spoken about his unhappiness with the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane's injury is likely to prompt Tottenham to bring a striker to White Hart Lane, while chairman Daniel Levy will also hope to offload Christian Eriksen before he leaves the club for free in the summer.

Chelsea, with their transfer ban lifted, will certainly be big movers in the transfer window.

BUNDESLIGA

The big arrival to Germany's top-flight has already been confirmed of course with Erling Braut Haaland joining Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg.

More likely now are high profile departures with Dortmund likely to be tempted from by a bid of around nine figures for Jadon Sancho, with Chelsea the most likely suitors.

Leaders Red Bull Leipzig will also be fielding offers for striker Timo Werner, winger Emil Forsberg and defender Dayot Upamecano but it would take a big bid on any of the three to make them jeopardise their bid for a first Bundesliga.

LIGUE 1

All the signs suggest that Neymar's mooted move back to the Nou Camp will not take place until the summer at the earliest, while Real Madrid also look to be playing the long game with his team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

SERIE A

While Juventus will be hoping to sign Paul Pogba for a second time, they will likely let another midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, leave with Arsenal being heavily linked to the Frenchman who has struggling to find a regular first eleven berth in the line-up of the Scudetto favourites.

Kalidou Koulibaly is another player linked to the Emirates Stadium, but Carlo Ancelotti will try to use his connections to get the Napoli centre half to Goodison Park.

LA LIGA

Real Madrid will hope to offload both James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale with Everton and Tottenham believed to be the most likely suitors for the pair.