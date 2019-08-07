Cancelo is believed to have signed a six-year deal for a fee of £26 million.

City announced the agreement on their Twitter account, with Cancelo posing holding a shirt with the number 27.

"I'm here to help my team-mates and Manchester City to reach their goals," he said in a brief video clip shared on the social media account.

He also revealed that his old friend and former Benfica team-mate Bernando Silva had told him that the club was "amazing...and the atmosphere is great."

Video - Euro Papers - Which Premier League midfielder are Real Madrid going to sign? 01:42

Cancelo, 25, spent one season at Juve, helping them to an eighth successive Serie A title. He has also previously played for Valencia and Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, right back Danilo has moved in the opposite direction for a fee of around £34 million.