Mourinho already in Spurs talks

Tottenham Hotspur look set to act fast after sacking Mauricio Pochettino just days before the end of the international break. The Daily Mail reports that former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is already in talks with Daniel Levy to take over. Ryan Mason, the club’s under-23 coach, could take over for the weekend’s game if no deal is finalised by then.

Paper Round’s view: It is an extraordinary decision, given the timing, but with Mourinho available to take over quickly it does not matter when the decision is taken before the restart of the domestic campaign. However, going from Pochettino to Mourinho is a big change in style, and Levy could soon alienate his new boss by refusing to spend big, just as he did with Pochettino.

Mourinho wants Spurs job

The Telegraph chips in with its own opinion, which suggests that talks between Spurs and Mourinho are likely to be concluded swiftly. The paper believes that the Portuguese manager is keen to return to football and specifically is keen on the Spurs job. The only potential obstacle is that he commands a high salary after his achievements and his possible new club may not be willing to meet such demands.

Paper Round’s view: If Spurs are going to properly support Mourinho then they have to commit to his ways. He can start fires and he can leave in ignominy, but there are usually at least a couple of seasons of stark improvement and some combative battle fever too. Spurs are far from a poor club, and can easily afford to make the most of him, if they choose to.

Sterling in talks for new deal

Away from Spurs, the Mirror reports that Raheem Sterling is already in talks over a new contract at Manchester City, despite only signing a new deal last season. The 24-year-old England international has stepped up his game in the last year and has become a marketable asset, meaning his club want to keep him for longer than his deal which is due to end in 2023.

Paper Round’s view: The point of such a long contract is surely to make sure you don’t need to open negotiations after just a year, but given how long it took City and Sterling to come to an agreement last time, perhaps this is just common sense. Sterling is close to the best player in the world right now, and has earned the wages City are prepared to give him.

Bailly contract to be extended

Across the road in Manchester, Eric Bailly is also likely to have his own contract extended at Manchester United. The central defender is out injured currently, and his current deal is due to expire at the end of the season. However, there is an option to extend that by a year if United trigger it, and they plan to do so in order to preserve his resale value, says the Sun.

Paper Round’s view: At 25, Bailly still has a couple of years to make the most of his potential. So far his time at United has been blighted by inconsistent performances and injury, but he could be an adequate back-up if he can become more hardy. Otherwise it would make sense to move him on and give him a chance elsewhere.

