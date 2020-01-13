Eriksen continues to be linked with a move away from Spurs, with the Dane in the final six months of his contract.

Inter are said to be leading the race to sign Eriksen, with reports suggesting the Serie A club have agreed a four-and-a-half year deal with the playmaker.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Eriksen has continued to feature for Spurs, but a below-par performance against Liverpool saw the 27-year-old booed off the pitch by some home supporters.

"One thing is to not put in his best performance, that is Christian Eriksen and so many players around the world,” said Mourinho.

“For different reasons you have better seasons than others, better matches than others.

" If you ask me if I know the reasons - I'm not an idiot, I have been in football for many years. I know clearly that a player in this situation is not a player that - even if he wants, I am not blaming or criticising the player - it is normal that he doesn't perform at the highest level. "

"I can also say that he is helping us in matches that he is playing. He had positives performances and contributions.

Video - Eriksen's Inter contract details revealed but Conte isn't finished there! - Euro Papers 01:16

“If I remember the game against Olympiacos. He came in and gave us a lot, the same against Norwich. Our fans thought he didn't have a great performance against Liverpool - I have to agree with that."

Mourinho added that Eriksen will feature in Tuesday’s FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough.

"He plays tomorrow," Mourinho said. "After that I have a match on Saturday and maybe he plays. I cannot tell you more than that. Again, we are in our limits.

“We have important injuries and every player we have has to be ready to help the team. We are not in a condition to think any different than that."

Mourinho also refused to speculate further on reports Gedson Fernandes is close to joining Spurs on an initial 18-month loan.

"I'm waiting for news, but when I say I am waiting the news could come or not," he said.

"I'm more worried about Middlesbrough than the market. Of course, with the rules even if you get the player you cannot play him in a replay.

"I cannot answer because I don't know if we are getting him, he's a Benfica player.

"I don't think the Benfica coach and president, both my friends, will be happy if I speak about one of their players."