Ramsey moved to the Italian club on a free transfer last summer, but has been struck down by injury problems since arriving in Turin.

The 29-year-old Welsh midfielder has made just 12 league appearances this season, which Juve see as nowhere near enough to justify continuing with his £400,000-per-week deal.

Reports in Tuttosport suggests that Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Verona, when Ramsey came on for the final 18 minutes when his side were leading the game, has convinced the Juve hierarchy to sell on the midfielder.

However, manager Maurizio Sarri believes that there is still time.

“To come from England and play with us is not easy,” Sarri said, adding:

" He had a series of physical problems at the beginning. We had to wait and now I like how he is emerging. "

Ramsey’s time at Arsenal was also punctuated by lengthy injury lay-offs. But despite those absences the Wales international made 262 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 40 goals and winning Arsenal’s Player of the Season award on two separate occasions.