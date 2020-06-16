Kalidou Koulibaly
Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis insists Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly will not leave the Serie A club for less than £90 million.
The 28-year-old has reportedly been a transfer target for a host of elite European clubs, including United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.
But De Laurentiis has passionately stated he will not accept anything less than £90m for the central defender.
He told Corriere dello Sport: "If City or United or PSG with €100m (£90m) showed up, I would think about it [selling Koulibaly] and it is probable that they would leave, always if their will was to leave.
"I don’t even consider an offer of €60m (£55m).
"I am solid, if I wanted to win the Scudetto at any cost today I would find myself with three, four hundred million debts.
"I look around and see companies at 500, 600 million, less a billion. I don’t owe anyone a s***."
