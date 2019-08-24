Navas close to PSG switch

Paris Saint-Germain are set to sign goalkeeper Keylor Navas from Real Madrid, reports Spanish newspaper Marca. The 32-year-old Costa RIcan ‘keeper wants to leave after Zinedine Zidane confirmed that Thibaut Courtois would begin the season as number one choice. PSG almost signed Navas last season but the move fell through, but now looks set to happen. Real will try to bring in an experienced replacement on loan.

Paper Round’s view: Navas has never been given much job security at Real, with David de Gea almost sending him to Manchester United a few years ago, and constant rumours over a replacement. Courtois has taken his time to settle in at Real, but is probably the better ‘keeper, so Navas will have more game time on the pitch at PSG, assuming Alphonse Areola is benched.

United want Rashford on penalties

Manchester United’s squad would prefer Marcus Rashford to be the club’s primary penalty taker, according to the Daily Mail. Rashford and Paul Pogba discussed the penalty at Wolves which Pogba would go on to miss, but the players on the pitch had expected Rashford to take. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer again stated that the pair are in charge of duties.

Paper Round’s view: As long as both players are able to score penalties, there is little problem with having them decide who should take. The problem is that for the last year or so, Pogba’s penalty taken has been unconvincing and that should have seen Rashford given sole responsibility. The rest of the discussion is redundant.

Bury receive last minute bid

Bury could still go under and be excluded from the Football League, but the Telegraph claims that a last-minute bid from a football data company is being considered. C & N Sporting Risk owners Rory Campbell and Henry Newman are in talks to buy the company and said: “A club like Bury ought to have a viable long-term future, even if short term future is clearly very challenging. To that end we have been in talks with the EFL re an ­extension, so we can continue to explore prospects for a purchase.”

Paper Round’s view: If the offer is a serious one then it is fair to give the prospective buyers an extension. The current owner, Steve Dale, appears to have been difficult to deal with so the club’s players and fans should not face punishment for his handling of the club once he has left. It is more important for clubs down the league to survive in their communities.

Mustafi’s father gives update

Shkodran Mustafi’s father has confirmed that he is working on a transfer away for his son. The 27-year-old Germany international was linked with a move to Monaco earlier in the summer, and could also return to Germany. His father, Kujtim, said: "Shkodran had a great time with Arsenal. We still have a contract for two years and can imagine to stay in London. However the best for both sides is probably to work on a transfer. But for that it also needs market-driven transfer-fees.”

Paper Round’s view: Mustafi has failed to consistently impress in London and it is better for the club and the player if he is playing regularly elsewhere. It gives him the chance to play the best of his years on the pitch rather than in the reserves, and for Arsenal it gives them more cash to use in January to improve.

