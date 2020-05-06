Manchester City forward Leroy Sane has agreed a five-year deal with Bayern Munich ahead of a potential switch to the German champions, according to Bild Sport.

Sane, 24, was reportedly on the cusp of sealing a move to Bavaria last summer before succumbing to a season-ending injury during the Community Shield penalty shootout win against Liverpool.

With the help of our German office, we break down what the Bild report contains...

A CUT-PRICE DEAL

However, German publication Bild are now reporting that the move is back on, but with a caveat: Bayern are only willing to offer €40 million, someway short of the €100 million the Premier League club were demanding last summer. The German club would be willing to go as high as €55 million should City drag their feet.

The German international’s contract at the Etihad is set to expire in the summer of 2021, which could force City’s hand adds the report, particularly considering Sane has now agreed personal terms.

A COMPLICATED DEAL

Any deal for Sane will likely be complicated by the 10 per cent sell-on fee owed to Schalke when City do sell. There had been talk of a potential swap deal involving David Alaba, with the Austrian’s contract also set to expire in the summer of 2021.

However, the 27-year-old was said to not be keen on the move despite contact between his new advisor Pini Zahavi and City.

OTHER CLUBS INTERESTED IN SANE

Bayern could face competition for the forward's signature, which could drive the price of any deal up.

"The basic interest of FC Bayern is no secret," the player’s agent Damir Smoljan said in an interview with Sport Bild on April 15.

"Other absolute top clubs across Europe have already contacted us about Leroy," Smoljan added.

SANE CONVINCES FLICK OF COMMITMENT TO BAYERN

In a report detailing the timeline of Sane’s potential move to the Allianz Arena, Eurosport Germany add that Bayern coach Hansi Flick and Sane had a 30-minute phone conversation in late April.

Flick, the report states, was unsure of Sane's desire to return to Germany but stepped up his interest in the player following the conversation that may also have included discussions about Sane’s role within the Bayern team.

TL;DR

It looks almost certain that Sane will leave for Bayern on terms favourable to the Germany international, whose contract in Manchester only has one year left to run.

