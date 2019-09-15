Messi in talks for Miami move

Lionel Messi’s father has been in talks which could lead to the Barcelona player joining up with David Beckham’s Inter Miami. According to a story in the Mirror, Beckham asked sporting director Paul McDonough to meet up with Messi Sr in order to have discussions over a potential transfer. Messi is free to leave Barcelona at the end of any season after he turns 32.

Paper Round’s view: With Messi’s form still at its peak it seems unlikely that he will be leaving Barcelona any time soon. However, if the Spanish champions are able complete a double with the league and the Champions League, then perhaps Messi will consider there is little else for him to achieve with Barcelona and look elsewhere.

Video - Euro Papers: ‘Forget Neymar, sign Mbappe’ – Barcelona’s new strategy 01:20

Hudson-Odoi set for new deal

The Sun believes that Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to sign a new deal at Chelsea. The 18-year-old winger has been a target for Bayern Munich but the German club are set to end their interest as the player is due to sign a new deal. Frank Lampard has shown Hudson-Odoi that there is a path to the first team for younger players, and he will be rewarded with a £100,000-a-week deal as well as career progression.

Paper Round’s view: Hudson-Odoi is an excellent prospect for Chelsea and one who could even soften the blow of Eden Hazard’s exit, if he is able to hit the ground running. Most important though is that the teenager can't rush his return, because if he suffers another serious knee injury then it could blight the rest of his time in football.

Read the full story

United scout Kosovo striker

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is preparing for the winter transfer window after sending scouts to the England v Kosovo European Championship qualifier. Vedat Muriqi, 25, had joined Fenerbahce in the summer for just £3.1 million but has started the season in fine form with two goals. The Express believes that Solskjaer may face competition from both Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur.

Paper Round’s view: United sold Romelu Lukaku and also allowed Alexis Sanchez to leave on loan, both to Inter Milan. That has left United short up front, and an injury to Anthony Martial saw the club struggle to support Marcus Rashford against Leicester City in Saturday’s game. They need to increase numbers in the squad with other reserve players set to be moved on under Solskjaer.

Read the full story

Gracia sacked during Emery meeting

Watford’s former boss Javi Gracia was sacked during a chance meeting with Arsenal manager Unai Emery, Emery has said. The two bumped into each other during the international break as they were both at Hondarribia to relax, and as they discussed the forthcoming game between their respective clubs, Gracia was sacked by Watford, reports the Telegraph.

Paper Round’s view: Quique Sanches Flores did a decent job with Watford in his first spell at the club and there are still players in the squad who will remember him from the last time around. While he did a perfectly acceptable job it remains to be seen if his return inspires or discourages those who were with him in the days before he was let go.

Read the full story