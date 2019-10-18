Liverpool and Chelsea to fight over Cook

There is a transfer battle about to heat up on the south coast according to the Daily Mail. The paper reports that there is growing interest in Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook. The 22-year-old midfielder is making a return to action after suffering a knee ligament injury and if he proves his fitness then he will be a target for Liverpool and Chelsea.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea will be looking to add players after a transfer ban, and could use some strengthening in the midfield. However it is Liverpool who could perhaps do with some midfielders most urgent, with Jordan Henderson and James Milner both players who are admirably professional, but who do not offer much pace or technical ability to the squad.

Allegri praises United target Mandzukic

Manchester United are ready to sign Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic in the winter transfer window, and Max Allegri has heaped praise on a player he could yet manage again. Allegri is on sabbatical after leaving Juventus, but the Sun reports that the manager said of the 33-year-old Croatian: "He’s the example of a special player, he gave me a lot of room for manoeuvre. He had often changed teams, but now he’s in his fifth season with Juventus and this is one of my greatest achievements."

Paper Round’s view: Mandzukic looks likely to join Manchester United in the winter in order to take the pressure off Marcus Rashford, and to add goals to a squad that is sorely lacking attacking options. However Allegri does appear ready in the wings to take over if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sacked, something that could take place if United lose heavily to Liverpool on Sunday.

Allegri approached by Everton

While Allegri appears to be the favourite to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he does eventually leave Manchester United, there is competition for the former AC Milan coach. According to a reporter in the Daily Star, Allegri has been approached by an agent about whether he would be prepared to take over at Goodison, but it is not clear if that was done with the club's knowledge.

Paper Round's view: Reports suggest that United are the job that Allegri is targeting, and that he is prepared to wait until the end of the season to take over. However, if Solskjaer starts to turn things around then Allegri might consider the chance to impress in the Premier League, with another club, too good to turn down.

Arrest warrant for former Villa owner

There is an arrest warrant out for former Aston Villa owner Dr Tony Xia. The Chinese businessman almost took Villa into stark financial trouble when he failed to turn the club’s parachute payments into a successful strategy to regain promotion. Now, the Mirror reports that there is an arrest warrant out in China for Xia after claims of outstanding debts.

Paper Round’s view: The trouble with the the Chinese justice system is that it is particularly difficult to work out whether someone is accused is guilty or innocent, protected by the state, or instead persecuted by them. As seen in Hong Kong and recently in the NBA, it is not entirely to be sure whether the motivations of the Chinese state are always above board.

