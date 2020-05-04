Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has ended his Besiktas loan spell early following a wage row with the Turkish club.

Last month the Guardian reported Karius was close to cancelling his contract due to a dispute over unpaid wages.

And on Monday, the German – who was into the second year of his spell at Besiktas – said on Instagram he has “terminated” his contract.

“It’s a shame it comes to an end like this but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without any problems,” Karius said.

“I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again. Same things happened already last year. Unfortunately they haven’t tried to solve this situational problem and even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut.

“It’s important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot. Besiktas can be proud having such passionate fans behind them always giving amazing support. You always supported me in good and bad times and I will always remember you in the best way!

“Also I want to say thank you to all my team-mates, coaching staff including all people working for the club. You welcomed me with arms wide open from day one. Thank you so much!”

The German reportedly filed a complaint to FIFA, claiming he had not been paid since the Super Lig season was suspended in March.

Loris Karius last played for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final Image credit: Getty Images

The 26-year-old also reported Besiktas to FIFA last season when he was owed four months’ wages, a dispute that was eventually resolved.

Karius last played for Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final, with an error-strewn performance helping Real Madrid beat the Reds 3-1.

