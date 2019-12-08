City stand aside in Sancho chase

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have been given a boost in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, according to a story in the Sunday Mirror. Manchester City have decided not to exercise their right of first refusal for the England forward, who upset the club by going AWOL to force through a move away from the club. He is expected to be sold by Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Paper Round’s view: City are club with plenty of pride and will not want to go back in for Sancho, presumably in part because it would encourage other young players to leave to find regular first team football. Phil Foden has done brilliantly for City but has barely had a chance to improve so far this season, so it is hard to see how Sancho ultimately made the right choice.

Haaland linked to United

Erling Braut Haaland is linked with a move to Manchester United in the January transfer window. The 19-year-old striker has been rumoured to be a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who knows him from his time in Molde. Alfe Inge Haaland’s son had originally wanted to win the Premier League with another United - Leeds - but may now have to alter his plans, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Paper Round’s view: Haaland is one of the most promising young players in Europe and could improve almost any side looking for major honours. Linking up with Solskjaer would probably help him settle back into England a little quicker, but he must have plenty of options when RB Salzburg finally decide the time is right to sell him.

Chelsea consider Ake move

The Telegraph report that Chelsea are considering a move for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake now that they have had their transfer ban lifted. Chelsea have an option to buy him back for £40 million, well under his market value, but Frank Lampard will first see how well Antonio Rudiger does when he comes back from injury. He may prioritise a replacement for Olivier Giroud, who is expected to leave.

Paper Round’s view: Giroud has a couple of years left at the top and is wasting his time if he stays at Chelsea, so it makes sense that he is allowed to leave, and that Chelsea can get in a replacement for the longer term. Ake, meanwhile, seems too obvious a candidate to let the chance pass. His valuation means that there is much less risk bringing him in than an alternative.

Begovic linked to West Ham

West Ham are considering a move for Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. The 32-year-old ‘keeper has been on loan at Qarabag and will return at the end of December. Manuel Pellegrini’s side need someone to provide competition to Lukasz Fabianksi and replace Roberto, who has so far done dreadfully in his time with the club.

Paper Round’s view: Roberto might be a perfectly decent ‘keeper but his performances so far have probably ruined his chances of ever establishing himself in the Premier League. Begovic, meanwhile, is a sturdy choice who knows the league and when Fabianski is back, will be used to sitting on the sidelines as he had done with Bournemouth.

