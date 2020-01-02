Solskjaer wants two midfielders

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained that he wants to sign up to two players in the transfer window, reports the Sun. His midfield problems have been compounded by an injury to Scott McTominay, with the 23-year-old out injured, and following the decision of Paul Pogba to have an operation. The Norwegian manager said after the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal: "But still it has got to be right, that’s the big point. If it’s available we’ll do something definitely. We are looking at one or two.” The Sun also believes United will miss out on Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Paper Round’s view: If United do not bring anyone in this winter then they can kiss Champions League football goodbye for yet another season. Each season out of the top four makes it harder to convince players to join the club if they think they are putting their career at risk or on hold for a year. Better to act now and take advantage of what is a poor group of sides chasing the top four.

Umtiti watches Arsenal game from stands

The Mirror states that Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti was in the stands to watch Arsenal’s win over Manchester United. The 26-year-old French international central defender has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Arsenal in particular for the last couple of seasons, but it appears unlikely that this was anything but the player enjoying a holiday in London.

Paper Round’s view: Umtiti is an excellent player who, if he joined Arsenal, would become one of the best central defenders in the Premier League. It won’t do the club any harm in persuading him to join up with them by showing him a decent performance against United, but it is hard to see Barcelona being willing to sell him for anything but a huge transfer fee - which Arsenal can't afford.

Mourinho doesn’t want defenders

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has made it clear that he does not believe that his club need to sign any defenders in the transfer window. The Telegraph reports that the Portuguese manager denied he’d be buying anyone in light of inconsistent form and an injury to Danny Rose, saying: “No, no. January, we have a little bit more time to work. And we work. We are going to try to improve.”

Paper Round’s view: Mourinho grew frustrated about the lack of funds afforded to him at Manchester United, and there is a suspicion that the same problem could rear its head under Daniel Levy. But before United, Mourinho was a manager who could always organise a defence well, and he has far better defenders to do so now that he has switched clubs.

Derby fail to pay players’ wages

Wayne Rooney made his debut for Derby County on Wednesday night but the appearance for the Championship side was starkly overshadowed by the club’s failure to pay its players’ wages. Owner Mel Morris is waiting for further investment in the side which has yet to be signed off, and the Daily Mail says that a deal is in the offing and should soon be signed off.

Paper Round’s view: Failing to meet payroll can't be ignored. It also begs the question why Rooney has been signed if things are so tough at Derby County in terms of their finances. It could be another brief stay for the former England international if the rest of his side aren’t paid, and if the club has to embark on a round of cost cutting to secure its financial safety.

