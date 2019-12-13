United believe that they are ahead of the pack in the chase for the 19-year-old England international.

The Mirror reports that while Dortmund do not want to sell, there is plenty of interest across Europe for Sancho.

The club think that they have a chance of signing the player, who could cost around £100 million.

Liverpool's move for Takumi Minamino and Manchester City's reluctance to bring back Sancho after he forced his way out, means that Sancho's potential destinations may be limited.

Sancho has endured a testing second season in Germany. While he has been a success on the pitch, with eight assists and seven goals, he has been dropped for being late to team meetings, and was also subbed in the first half of his side's defeat to Bayern Munich.

The Mirror also report that Manchester United are keen to move for Christian Eriksen, who is out of contract in the summer. Spurs would prefer to sell the player at a reduced fee this winter rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the season.