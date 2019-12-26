Solskjaer desperate to keep Pogba

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to keep Paul Pogba. Speaking ahead of the game against Newcastle on Thursday, he claimed that Pogba is ‘the best all-round midfielder in the world.’ That praise came as Real Madrid continue to lurk in the background, and the Sun claims that Mino Raiola is trying to engineer a move away for his client.

Paper Round’s view: There is no indication that Real Madrid can actually afford to sign Pogba this winter, and if Zinedine Zidane departs then Florentino Perez might abandon any interest entirely. Barcelona and Juventus are potential destinations, as is Paris Saint-Germain if they can ever work out how to operate within Financial Fair Play guidelines.

Sane to stay at City

Manchester City look set to keep their winger Leroy Sane. The German club Bayern Munich have chased the 23-year-old player since the summer but a serious knee injury prevented any move. Because he is not due to return until March, Pep Guardiola will be able to keep him until the end of the season but he is expected to leave in the summer when he has recovered, reports the Mirror.

Paper Round’s view: Sane will be able to use Euro 2020 in order to prove his fitness, and has a couple of months at the end of the season to get match ready. He will have to show that he has lost none of his pace after suffering the kind of injury that has completely changed players who previously depended on their pace to succeed.

City scouts identify transfer targets

City boss Guardiola has played down the chances of signing any players in the January transfer window, but the Telegraph believes that the club have identified some potential targets. Nathan Ake is expected to rejoin Chelsea for £40 million from Bournemouth, but Ruben Dias of Benfica and Pau Torres are two young central defenders who may arrive at the Etihad.

Paper Round’s view: Aymeric Laporte is soon due back, but regardless of this season it is clear that City went into the campaign without enough central defenders. That led Fernandinho to be called into the backline, and he is unlikely to stay at the club beyond the summer. Both Torres and Dias have promise and would learn plenty from Laporte if they were to join.

Chelsea keen to keep Willian

Chelsea are determined to keep winger Willian, according to manager Frank Lampard. The 31-year-old Brazilian international has attracted interest from Barcelona and Inter Milan, and he can leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, reports the Telegraph. Lampard explained: “He's in talks with the club [about a contract], he speaks with the club on the money side of it. '[He's been] Great for me, especially when he plays like he did the other day. It was an incredible performance. He has that talent.”

Paper Round’s view: Willian will likely only be offered a one year extension to stay at Stamford Bridge, as is the policy at Chelsea for older players. However, if he is interested in leaving then he may get at least two years from a new club, and given his levels of fitness that might not be too much of a risk. Whether he we would get much time at the pitch at Barcelona is another matter.

