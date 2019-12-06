United target Eriksen move

The Mirror reports that Manchester United are interested in Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen. That interest comes despite the 27-year-old Danish international rejecting United last summer. However, United will try again given Mauricio Pochettino has left the club and Spurs appear to be struggling this season. United would have to pay a fee for him in January.

Paper Round’s view: United need to sign a new midfielder to help out both Fred and Scott McTominay, because Paul Pogba’s injury and ineffectiveness has left them short in midfield. The chances of signing Eriksen seem slight, given he prefers a move abroad and would probably see a move to a club without Champions League football as a risk to his career.

Dortmund won't sell Sancho

Another player linked to joining Manchester United in January, Jadon Sancho, will not be moving on this winter, according to the Telegraph. The player is unsettled and Borussia Dortmund are open to a sale, but only in the summer. Despite Liverpool and United’s interest the German club believe they will not maximise his value in January, and will wait for the summer when Real Madrid and Manchester City could give extra competition.

Paper Round’s view: The rumours of Sancho and Dortmund being at odds have continued for most of the season, but he continues to feature in the first team. If he were frozen out that might change his mind. It seems that unless a monster offer is made in the upcoming transfer window then he will stay put in Germany for the foreseeable future.

Koeman acknowledges Barcelona interest

Ronald Koeman has acknowledged that he may be interested in the Barcelona job. The Netherlands coach has been repeatedly linked with a future role as Barca coach, and when questioned he is reported by Spanish newspaper to have said: “It's uncomfortable for a lot of reasons; I currently have a job and it's not fair to talk about this. Anything can happen.”

Paper Round’s view: The Barcelona job is the biggest one in the world and offers the chance to work with Lionel Messi, the best player in the world. The cultural importance of Barcelona and Koeman’s history with the team means he will almost certainly leave if he is given the opportunity. Whether his work with Southampton and the Dutch team means he deserves a chance, is another matter.

Moyes wants long term deal

The Sun believes that David Moyes has a set of demands to be met if he is to return as the Everton manager. Moyes is concerned that he will only be offered a short-term deal to take over as an interim coach. Having had his time cut short at West Ham in a similar arrangement, he wants a commitment of time and money to bring Everton back up the table.

Paper Round’s view: Moyes has shown that he is capable of managing in the Premier League still, but the leverage he has in negotiations is not really any recent success. His advantage is that Everton do not really have any other compelling options. A compromise will need to be found if he is to rebuild Everton back into a top-half force.

