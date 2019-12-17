United confident over Haaland deal

The Sun lead with a story that claims that Manchester United are confident of landing Erling Haaland from RB Salzburg. The 19-year-old Norwegian international will join for £76 million if a deal is agreed, but he will return to his current club in Austria for the remainder of the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants the player to arrive in January but may have to compromise to complete the deal.

Paper Round’s view: Haaland appears to be the perfect forward for United. He is a fan of the Premier League and wants to play for Solskjaer. He is quick and strong, so should be able to handle the physicality and speed of the Premier League. He is young, too, and can fit the age profile of the kind of players that United want at the club over the coming years. Compromising over his arrival would not seem to be a dealbreaker.

Arsenal close in on Arteta and Fagbemi

At this point it is hardly a surprise, but the Daily Mail reports that Arsenal are closing in on the appointment of Mikel Arteta as their new manager. The club need to replace Freddie Ljungberg, who is struggling as the interim replacement of sacked manager Unai Emery. However, they are also close to bringing in Manchester City scout Sam Fagbemi, responsible for signing several teenage players.

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal’s youth team has occasionally contributed some gems to the first team squad, but there have been few players to have established themselves in the last few seasons. Given Arsenal can't compete at the top end of the market, it makes sense for their long-term strategy to be built around developing the best young talent that they can afford.

Chelsea duo stall on contracts

There is trouble brewing at Stamford Bridge, the Telegraph believes. The paper reports that youngsters Tammy Abraham and Reece James both have deals that have two and a half years remaining, and the club want to tie them down to fresh terms, as they have done with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Bill Gilmour, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori. However both Abraham and James are no closer to signing on.

Paper Round’s view: Abraham has been Chelsea’s most impressive young player this season, with no little competition. He has forced Olivier Giroud to spend the season on the sidelines and the club are expected to sign a replacement. That might be a decisive factor in Abraham’s reluctance to sign up to a new deal until he knows who is competition is going to be at Stamford Bridge.

Ferguson to stay on at Everton

Carlo Ancelotti is finalising his exit from Napoli. The Italian has been sacked but is yet to agree his compensation, which means that Duncan Ferguson could stay on as manager until Boxing Day. Ferguson will then be retained by Ancelotti and joined by Davide, his son, allowing them both to serve as assistant coaches to the 60-year-old former Real Madrid manager.

Paper Round’s view: Ancelotti has enjoyed success with his son at Real Madrid, so while there may be accusations of nepotism, it should be accommodated to ensure he is happy at Goodison Park. Ferguson’s performance over the last few games coupled with his relationship with the home fans should keep a healthy relationship between the manager and his new supporters.

