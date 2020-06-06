Football
Transfers

Brescia sack Balotelli after he fails to report to training - reports

Mario Balotelli of Brescia looks on during the Serie A match between Brescia Calcio and US Lecce at Stadio Mario Rigamonti on December 14, 2019 in Brescia, Italy.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Former Premier League striker Mario Balotelli has been sacked by Brescia after he failed to turn up to training, according to reports in Italy.

Il Messaggero, Gazzetta dello Sport and Nicolo Schira are reporting that the former Manchester City and Liverpool striker has been requested by club owner Massimo Cellino to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

The 29-year-old's current deal runs until 2022, but there is a break clause at the end of the 19/20 season if the Rondinelle are relegated to Serie B.

Balotelli, who has scored five goals in 19 appearances for the Serie A club who sit bottom of the table, has been repeatedly absent from training since coronavirus lockdown measures have eased in Italy.

He missed ten days of training in January and a non-mandatory session on May 26.

Cellino, who used to own Leeds United, recently told the BBC's World Football programme that signing Balotelli was "a mistake" and the pair have reportedly clashed on the training ground.

Balotelli joined his hometown club last summer after four years in Ligue 1 playing for Nice then Marseille.

