Football
Transfers

Arteta ‘desperate’ to keep Aubameyang – but is the matter out of his hands?

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 01, 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@MichaelHincks

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is reportedly taking matters into his own hands in order to convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay – but he’ll need a little help…

Aubameyang has just over a year left on his current contract at Arsenal, and the Telegraph report that the coronavirus pandemic is partly a reason why he is yet to receive a formal extension offer.

Premier League

The Warm-Up: That Luiz deal makes less sense than it ever did

YESTERDAY AT 22:55

Should Aubameyang refuse to sign a new deal, then Arsenal would consider selling him in the summer, rather than letting him go for free a year from now.

But Arteta is said to be desperate to avoid a summer of uncertainty, with the Spaniard keen to keep the 30-year-old and build a team around him.

Play Icon
WATCH

‘Aubameyang is worth more to Arsenal than any other club’

00:01:48

The Telegraph claims Arteta will initiate contract talks himself, a move which he hopes will impress both Aubameyang and the player’s father.

Is Aubameyang waiting for the end of the season?

One possible reason for the delay could of course be the Premier League’s own postponement, and therefore the uncertainty of where Arsenal will finish in the table.

At 30, Aubameyang is likely considering how many years he has left at the top, and also what options he has in terms of playing regularly for a Champions League-competing side.

Play Icon
WATCH

Arteta: 'We can convince Aubameyang to stay'

00:00:34

Arsenal’s chances of reaching next year’s Champions League appear slim, but there is still a chance, and therefore it does not fall only on Arteta to convince Aubameyang to stay, but also on the rest of the squad.

Arsenal are currently eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, but have a game in hand, and while the odds are against the Gunners securing a Champions League place this season, a strong end to the campaign could at least convince Aubameyang to sign a new deal and go again in 2020-21.

There is even a distinct possibility Arsenal could miss out on a European place altogether, which could allow them to focus more on the league, and with wise recruitment, Arteta may be able to show Aubameyang he is already at a team capable of winning more silverware during the stint of his next contract.

You get the impression, though, that Aubameyang will not commit until the longest of Premier League seasons reaches its conclusion.

Transfers

Manchester City consider move for Anderlecht's Kompany - Paper Round

29/05/2020 AT 22:07
Premier League

Man City v Arsenal to mark Premier League’s return on June 17 – report

28/05/2020 AT 12:36
Related Topics
FootballTransfersArsenal
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Man City's Foden breaks distancing rules to play at beach

7 MINUTES AGO
Football

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-FIFA adds voice to protests over Floyd's death

25 MINUTES AGO
Football

Yedlin shares message from his grandfather after death of Floyd in U.S.

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Paul Parker: Speak from the heart about racism, not out of fear

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

'How is breaking social distancing worse than racism?'

00:02:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

The sad advice Paul Parker received as a youngster

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Barcelona reach agreement with Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

00:01:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho wears 'Justice for George Floyd' shirt

00:00:49
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Rashford 'got cold feet' during Barcelona talks - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

YESTERDAY AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleUnited draw up summer wish list… including Sterling – Paper Round
Next articleYedlin shares message from his grandfather after death of Floyd in U.S.