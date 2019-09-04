The Brazilian faces a somewhat awkward reintegration period at Paris Saint-Germain after failing to secure a move away from the Ligue 1 champions during the transfer window.

Neymar had signalled his desire to return to Barcelona from the moment he failed to report back to training on time at the Parc des Princes, while club merchandise emblazoned with his name has been removed from official stores around the French capital.

The 27-year-old accounted for one third of a formidable triumvirate alongside Lionel Messi and Suarez during the three seasons they were together in Spain, with the trio scoring 270 goals between them during their time at Barcelona.

Neymar is staying at PSG for nowGetty Images

It looked like 'MSN' would be reunited this summer, but with the forward remaining in Paris for now, Suarez says the Catalan club - and the player - could not have done any more to secure the transfer.

"We were speaking [in the Whatsapp group] from time to time, but not so much recently," the Uruguayan forward told Fox Sports.

" Now a little bit more because it's calmed down. It's been difficult because Ney was going through a complicated moment so we wanted to respect his time and space. "

Suarez would relish teaming up with Neymar once more - especially given Barcelona's worst start to a La Liga season in terms of points gained since 2008.

Neymar, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi scored 270 goals between themImago

The Brazilian sought a move to PSG two years ago as he believed it would offer him a better opportunity to win the Ballon d'Or, out of the shadow of Messi.

"We spoke with Neymar when he first wanted to leave [Barcelona]," the 32-year-old Suarez added.

" Everyone knew he wanted to leave. [Me and Leo] said to him that he will not have a better club or [more chance to win] prizes than here. "

"But he made his decision. At that moment, he decided what was for the best for him. Now, his decision was to try and do everything he could to come back."