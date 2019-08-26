Neymar transfer under threat

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar could miss out on a move to Spain this summer because of injuries to both Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe. The striking duo were injured in the 4-0 win over Toulouse on Sunday night, which means that PSG have no senior strikers left to take up the slack. That could hamper any negotiations, according to the Express.

Paper Round’s view: If Cavani and Mbappe are out for a long period then it would make PSG play even harder over negotiations for the 27-year-old Brazilian. However, with about a week to go of the transfer window, they have enough time to hunt down an alternative. Fernando Llorente remains available on a free transfer.

Video - Euro Papers: Dybala agent gives PSG move update after Spurs and United interest 01:31

United to meet Facebook over racist abuse

Manchester United will meet Facebook representatives as well as those from Twitter, according to the Guardian. United know that most abuse to players has been delivered by Twitter, but appreciate the scope of abuse is wider than that. Paul Pogba said of the abuse: “My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football. Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me stronger and motivate me to fight for the next generation.”

Paper Round’s view: Facebook has been responsible for providing platforms for racism and conspiracy aimed at the Baby Boomer generation for years, and also carries plenty of other racist content for other ages, so United wanting to meet them too makes sense. Whether they can change their ways is unlikely without government legislation forcing them to do so.

Read the full story

Abraham undergoes drug test

Tammy Abraham had to perform a drug test following his two goals against Norwich City on Saturday. The Chelsea striker was at the heart of a 3-2 win over Norwich at Carrow Road but was left in the city after he took two hours to provide a urine sample to the testers. That meant Chelsea’s squad departed without him, reports the Sun.

Paper Round’s view: The Chelsea squad had little choice but to leave him behind, but it shows that there is at least some monitoring from the doping enforcers in the country. There is no suggestion that Abraham was doing anything untoward in causing the delay that last for such a long time he missed his flight.

Read the full story

Daniels dislocates knee cap

The Daily Mail reports on a gruesome new injury for Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels. The 32-year-old player was attempting a cross on Sunday just over half an hour into the game against Manchester CIty, and appeared to overextend his leg but had in fact dislocated his kneecap, making just his second appearance after a knee injury suffered in March.

Paper Round’s view: Daniels has been unfortunate with injury and this could hamper Bournemouth in the Premier League this season. He is an experienced member of a squad that does not have a deep squad, and all players are needed during a campaign where they have to come up against some far better players - they can't risk a relegation battle.

Read the full story