Manchester United have agreed a loan extension with Shanghai Shenua for striker Odion Ighalo, the Premier League club have announced.

The forward’s current deal was set to expire on Sunday night but a fresh agreement running to January 2021 has been put in place.

"Manchester United have reached agreement with Shanghai Greenland Shenhua to extend the loan deal for Odion Ighalo," read a statement on the club's official website.

The Nigerian striker's stay was initially due to end on 31 May but he will now remain with the Reds until 31 January 2021, enabling him to build on an impressive start to life with the club he supported as a boy.

"Today's confirmation is a timely boost for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he continues to prepare his squad for this month's resumption of competitive football," added the statement.

"The Premier League's proposed return date is 17 June and the Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals have been lined up for the weekend of 27 and 28 June. However, the actual fixtures are still to be finalised and ManUtd.com will publish all the details of United's rescheduled games in due course."

Ighalo scored four goals in eight appearances for United after joining on loan in January - he scored twice in the Europa League, and two more in the FA Cup, at a rate of one goal every 80 minutes.

The Nigerian came off the bench four times in the Premier League before its postponement, and will now extend his stay at Old Trafford until January.

Ighalo's current deal with Shanghai runs out in December 2022 and he is expected to sign a new contract until the end of 2024.

