Ighalo wants to take United 'higher and higher'

Manchester United's Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Derby County and Manchester United at Pride Park on March 5, 2020 in Derby, England

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Odion Ighalo is eager to take Manchester United "higher and higher" after extending his loan deal from Shanghai Shenua until the end of January.

The forward’s current deal was set to expire on Sunday night but a fresh agreement running to January 2021 has been put in place.

Transfers

“I'm really happy,” he told MUTV. “It's a dream for me to be here. I'm buzzing and ready to go.

Like I've said, since I was young, I've been supporting this club and playing for it is a dream. Now I've extended my loan, it makes it more even clear and I'm committed as I know, in my head, I'm here until January ending. I just want to work hard and enjoy it, support the team and do whatever I can to make us go higher and higher.

He added: “The last few days have been difficult as there have been different talks about it but now I'm really happy so I need to concentrate fully. I'm here until the end of January, so it's good for me.

“I decided I want to stay and I'm happy. Since the first day I arrived, I made it clear that I wanted whatever it takes to continue that work. It was very difficult, there were some talks, but I'm happy they finally agreed and got everything done. Everything is official now.

“I'm sending thanks to the Shanghai president and director for the support because they know this is what I want. So I'm thanking them and I'm happy that this has happened. They wish me all the best too.

Ighalo scored four goals in eight appearances for United after joining on loan in January - he scored twice in the Europa League, and two more in the FA Cup, at a rate of one goal every 80 minutes.

The Nigerian came off the bench four times in the Premier League before its postponement, and will now extend his stay at Old Trafford until January.

Ighalo's current deal with Shanghai runs out in December 2022 and he is expected to sign a new contract until the end of 2024.

Transfers

Transfers

