Pogba fears for Real transfer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is concerned that Real Madrid will not be able to afford him in the summer transfer window. The Mirror reports that the 26-year-old is concerned that Real will not have the cash to complete a £150 million transfer, nor shell out the £104 million over the course of his contract. The French international's 'super-agent' Mino Raiola would also demand 10 percent of any fee.

Paper Round’s view: If Raiola and Pogba are so concerned about getting a move to Real Madrid, and so worried that they can't get their move due to their own demands, then perhaps they could reduce their salary and commission expectations. Pogba remains extremely marketable and has the talent to be brilliant when he can be bothered. The solution to an excellent career is in his hands alone.

Bale impasse heightens Real tensions

The Mail reports that the atmosphere at Real is building towards yet more problems. Zinedine Zidane wants Paul Pogba, but Florentino Perez spent hundreds of millions elsewhere before suddenly not being able to afford the one player that his new coach wants. The paper believes that with the Gareth Bale saga dragging on, Jose Mourinho is waiting in the wings should the relationship with Zidane blow up again.

Paper Round’s view: Zidane has been slightly foolish if Real do not ultimately give him the one player he felt was key. United had named their price for Pogba and would have done business when there was more time to replace him easily. Instead, they have a basket of new signings that will help, but are not dealbreakers. Zidane could easily be on his way out again before Christmas.

Barcelona consider Neymar loan

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are still working on a deal that would see Neymar return to Spain. Barca have yet to meet PSG’s asking price of £160 million for the 27-year-old Brazilian international, hamstrung by the £108 million spent on Antoine Griezmann. The Express reports that the two clubs are now discussing a loan deal that would give Barcelona the time to sell other players and complete enough sales to fund the deal at the loan’s end.

Paper Round’s view: Neymar has made his position at the club almost untenable, but if needs must he will surely be able to spend much of the season scoring plenty at half-speed in the French league. It would be better for both clubs, though, if they are able to get Neymar out of Paris and can both balance the books for Financial Fair Play.

Palace step up Cahill interest

Crystal Palace are favourites to sign former Chelsea defender Gary Cahill, reports the Sun. The 33-year-old former England international is available on a free transfer this summer, and has been linked to Burnley and clubs abroad. However, Palace offer him the chance to remain in London, and will pay £75,000-a-week wages for two years.

Paper Round’s view: At 33, a two-year deal is probably the best job security he will be able to find. Chelsea froze him out under Maurizio Sarri and that might leave other clubs unwilling to gamble on his form at his age. Roy Hodgson and Cahill will know one another from their time together at the England squad, so they will perhaps be able to hit the ground running.

