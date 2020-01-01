Raiola lays into United

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has attacked Manchester United as they enter into the winter transfer window. The Dutch agent has criticised the club strenuously with the Telegraph carrying the following damning quotes: “Pogba’s problem is Manchester United. It’s a club out of touch with reality and without a sporting ­project. I wouldn’t take anyone there, they would even ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini. Paul needs a club and a squad, one like Juventus was before.”

Paper Round’s view: From a club’s point of view, Raiola is thoroughly objectionable. He constantly aggravates and agitates for a move for all of his clients. His actions improve wages and contracts, and they all retire very rich. However for United and Pogba there is little indication that any of this will end well - instead neither of them are improving their lot.

Arteta warns Ozil

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has warned his premier playmaker Mesut Ozil over the former German international’s future at the club. He is pleased with his effort so far but the Mirror reports him saying: “I put Mesut in the team if I see every day that his attitude, desire and understanding of what we’re trying to do is there. If he has the will and if he is in a better moment than somebody else, I will pick him. But the moment this changes, he won’t play.”

Paper Round’s view: Ozil is a special player and under Jose Mourinho and then for a while under Arsene Wenger, he showed how much he can work for his side. Since then, he has fallen off the top of his game and only recently has he impressed. If Arteta can get him back to his best, then he could be at the heart of a resurgence that could possibly even secure a Champions League place.

Inter join chase for Aubameyang

Inter Milan are in the running for the signature of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to the Mirror. The Gabonese striker is out of contract at the end of next season, and Barcelona want to sign the 30-year-old forward. While Arsenal will not sell Aubameyang this summer they will entertain offers for Granit Xhaka, who has been at odds with the club’s forward.

Paper Round’s view: Aubameyang is the club’s best and most consistent player and perhaps their player who could best adapt to the Champions League. Given he has few honours to show for his time in professional football it would be likely that he would be happy to move onto a big club. Given Arsenal’s tough financial situation they would be better off to sell him this summer rather than lose him for nothing.

Arsenal consider Kamara return

Arsenal are again interested in Glen Kamara, Ranger’s midfielder. The Finnish 24-year-old midfielder left the club in 2017 and has rebuilt his career in the last few seasons to attract the attention of his former club. Arsenal have been to watch his last six games as they weigh up a move for the player.

Paper Round’s view: Regardless of Ozil’s future, Arsenal are clearly in need of rebuilding in order to make sure they do not lose any ground on the club’s above them. It is not clear that a player who has established themselves in Scotland will prevail, but there are likely still enough coaches in Arsenal who would be confident that Kamara will be able to cope with the rigours of Premier League football.

