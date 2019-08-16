Paul's 28-year-old brother himself made the switch to Spanish football after joining Manchego in the Tercera Division, and spoke to El Chiringuito about the chances of his brother linking up with him.

Mathias praised Zidane and said there may not be the time to pull off a transfer.

He said: "Zidane is one of the greats and I think that if the club give him what he wants, he won’t have a problem, but if they don’t give it to him, he’s going to have a hard time because what he wants is not going to happen, because right now it’s a little late.

"My brother is missing and I think he needs another midfielder."

However he suggested there remains some hope that a deal could be done, though not at the top end of the transfer fees that have been mentioned.

"Of course Florentino [Perez] can get him, nothing is impossible in life," Pogba said.

"I don’t think he’s worth 200 million, but now the football world is like that, Manchester are going to ask for a lot, but not 200.

"It’s a delicate situation but the player has his personal goals, if you have to leave, well, that’s it.

"If you can’t stay and play where you are, you can stay and you’re done. I can’t assure you that he is going to stay at United.

"We know he wanted to move, but he’s not to blame. He’s waiting. He works hard and we’ll see what happens.

"In football you never know. Until September 2 everything can happen.

"My brother’s dream is to win the Champions League."

Following the end of the Premier League transfer window, United are unlikely to let Pogba go even if Real meet the rumoured £160 million valuation placed on the World Cup winner, as they would be unable to sign and register any replacement until the winter transfer window.