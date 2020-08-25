Andrea Pirlo clarifies Paulo Dybala's Juventus future but confirms Gonzalo Higuain exit

The new Bianconeri head coach has called Dybala an "important" part of his Juventus project, but admitted Higuain will leave the club having reached the end of a "cycle."

Andrea Pirlo has maintained Paulo Dybala is an “important” part of his vision for Juventus’ future amid speculation that the Argentine could leave the club this summer, but admitted Gonzalo Higuain will soon depart the Allianz Stadium.

Appointed Juve boss following the sacking of Maurizio Sarri earlier this month, Pirlo is charged with reshaping Juventus’ squad and there had been some speculation that a contract situation could see Dybala sold, with a number of potential suitors linked.

Pirlo has, however, hit back at such suggestions, underlining his faith in Dybala."He has never been on the market, it is you [the media] who make these rumours,” the former midfielder replied when asked if Juventus could be tempted to sell the 26-year-old. “For me, he is as important as the others. As soon as he returns [from the off-season] he will be part of the project.”

Higuain will leave Juventus this summer, though, with the 32-year-old reportedly set to have his contract terminated in order to get him off the wage bill. Pirlo confirmed his impending departure, calling the striker a “great champion.”

“I talked to Higuain. He is a person I admire very much. He had an important cycle here, he was a great player but in speaking with him we decided our roads must separate,” he said. “He was a great champion but cycles end. He was sidelined but as a serious person we spoke to each other to make this decision.”

Pirlo took charge of his first training session as Juventus head coach on Monday, with the former Italy international faced with a number of big decisions over key figures like Aaron Ramsey, who is speculated to be one of the players the club has put up for sale.

Our view

Despite winning a ninth-successive Scudetto last season, Juventus’ squad is in need of some major surgery. While the Old Lady was once renowned for being one of the most effective and efficient transfer market moves in Europe, recent signings have left them with an ageing team.

The appointment of Pirlo as Juventus’ new manager raised some eyebrows, with plenty justification, but the former midfielder may well possess the clout the club needs to win hearts and minds in the dressing room as he brings down the axe on a number of popular players.

This is something Real Madrid have benefited from through their hiring of Zinedine Zidane, using the Frenchman to convince both players and fans that unpopular decisions are the right decisions. Pirlo might be an unknown quantity as a coach, but his standing in Bianconeri folklore is unquestioned and that could be extremely useful in situations like this one.

