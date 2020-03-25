Agents ready to go to war for £300m fees

Premier League players’ agents are set to go to the mattresses for £300 million in fees that they believe they are owed, according to the Daily Mail. The paper reports that agents are already being denied the money that they believe they are owed, and while they will let smaller clubs go without paying, they intend to step up their pursuit of payments from bigger clubs.

Paper Round’s view: Across business, and not just the sporting sector, people are going to find it hard to be paid on time and in full. It is no surprise that agents will be hit hard, because they have already provided the necessary services so cutting them off appears to be a sensible option - in the short term, if not over a longer time period.

Man City and Barca chase Michut

English Premier League champions and Barcelona are both chasing Paris Saint-Germain youngster Edouard Michut. The 17-year-old midfielder is wanted by both European sides as he is seen to be a younger version of Marco Verratti. Valencia are also interested, as are current Italian champions Juventus, the Sun reports.

Paper Round’s view: Manchester City have proved adroit at signing the best young talent from abroad, though the players signed are yet to prove their worth at senior level. The race for young players rarely seems to pay off in the end, but given Juventus’ performance in the transfer market their interest should not be discounted in the youngster.

Transfer window may be open until January

The Mirror suggests that the transfer window for European clubs could be open until January. Because of the delay to the current season and probably next season, the paper suggests that transfers could be permitted until the end of the year. There are further complications for players who have their contract set to expire until the end of June.

Paper Round’s view: For most players who wish to stay active and remain in the pay of clubs, it is a sensible choice to simply take a couple of months’ extension when it comes to their current contracts. However, some players will have leverage over clubs who are in contention for major trophies, and they may secure unexpected extra payoffs.

Barcelona players unsure over paycut

Spanish champions Barcelona have not yet secured a paycut for their first team squad, according to newspaper Marca. The paper reports that players understand the need for reduction in expenditure, but their financial advisors need to be consulted and another round of negotiations are likely necessary before anything is agreed.

Paper Round’s view: Because of the extensive revenues from commercial revenues, Barcelona are perhaps the most exposed to hard demands from its players - they do not need to play games to make money. Nonetheless, it seems that they will soon have to agree to a reduction in income to reflect the uncertain future of the game for the remainder of the year.

