Sterling to turn down City contract

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling will not yet sign a new deal to extend his stay at the Etihad, according to the Sun on Sunday. The 24-year-old England international could sign a deal that would be worth £450,000 a week, but he won’t do so until Pep Guardiola commits his long term future to the club, with the coach suggesting he has no intention of quitting City.

Paper Round’s view: Sterling has become an exceptional player under Guardiola and would presumably be happy to follow him to wherever he goes next. Add to that that Sterling would price him out of the market if he extends his stay further with a new contract, and you can see why he is so reluctant to commit himself to City, even if he adds another 50% onto his current weekly wage.

United suffer Haaland blow

The Sunday Mirror reports that Erling Braut Haaland may be the number one transfer target for Manchester United, but he may go elsewhere. The 19-year-old Norwegian international is at RB Salzburg and had been expected to leave for around £75 million, but he could instead join RB Leipzig for around a third of that due to the commercial tie-up that the two sides have.

Paper Round’s view: Red Bull’s control over both sides means that Salzburg can be used as a testing ground for Leipzig, and allows them the chance to give younger players a chance before bringing them in for a cut-price fee. However, Haaland will be able to exercise some control over his future and presumably could in fact refuse to join any club but the one he ultimately elects to choose, assuming a transfer fee is agreed.

Solskjaer plays down January transfer talk

While United are facing an obstacle in their pursuit of Haaland, boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has poured cold water on the chances of them signing anyone in the winter transfer window, according to a story in the Telegraph. Speaking to the press ahead of the game against Sheffield United, he said it would be hard to bring anyone in, explaining: “Probably not because that is the thing - it is in January. Not many clubs want to sell players that they would otherwise want to keep in January. Maybe one or two could be a loan deal but that is not a big money thing, it is just to help the team.”

Paper Round’s view: Oddly, United’s biggest move of 2020 could come early on in the year because Jadon Sancho does appear unsettled at Borussia Dortmund, and there could be a chance to bring him in six months ahead of the planned summer transfer. However, Solskjaer’s overall point, that doing business in the winter because teams do not want to sell, is correct.

Dortmund chase Spurs youngster

Borussia Dortmund are tracking Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott, reports the Sunday Express. The German side are tracking the 17-year-old Ireland international, but they aren’t the only ones. There is also interest from another German side, Bayern Munich, but Juventus and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on the player who could soon feature regularly in the Spurs first team.

Paper Round’s view: German sides have spotted that with English sides so stocked with elite senior talent, they can prove attractive to younger players in the Premier League. They can offer more regular first team football and point to Jadon Sancho as an example of what can happen if they embrace life abroad.

