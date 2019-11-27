Real and Barca want Aubameyang

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both targeting Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to a report in the Sun. The 30-year-old’s contract runs out at the end of next season but he is expected to move on if the club do not secure Champions League football. Alexandre Lacazette could also follow him as he is refusing to sign a new deal to stay at the Emirates.

Paper Round’s view: Aubameyang is an excellent player and he has always shown a willingness to move onto bigger and arguably better clubs. He might not normally be a target for a team like Barcelona or Real Madrid at his age, but if he is available on a cut-price fee, or nothing in a year and a half, then he could be a useful addition to any of the best clubs in the world.

Everton consider Flamengo manager

Everton are weighing up their possible replacements to current manager Marco Silva, and Jorge Jesus could be in line for the opportunity. Jesus is the Portuguese manager of Flamengo, the Brazilian side who won the Copa Libertadores against River Plate on the weekend. That win means that the club are going to take part in the World Club Cup and could delay Jesus’ availability.

Paper Round’s view: Silva is struggling at Everton and it does seem as if he is on borrowed time. He has not been able to inspire his side as he did at Hull City and then Watford, and it is probably time a change is made, particularly with another transfer window coming up, which would give the Premier League side the chance to alter their squad.

West Ham target Moyes

It is clearly time for clubs to start acting to change their incumbent managers, as the Sun believes that West Ham are weighing up a move for former boss David Moyes. He was an interim appointment before Manuel Pellegrini was given the job permanently, and could be in line to take over from the Chilean as he struggles at the London Stadium this season. Everton also have interest in Moyes.

Paper Round’s view: Moyes rehabilitated his reputation with his work at West Ham, and while he was not a revelation, it showed he could motivate a side out of a slump and ensured their Premier League survival. He has earned the chance for some time to prove that was a one-off, and could help West Ham get to the end of the season while they look for a more glamorous appointment.

Arsenal look at Santo to replace Emery

In another story about a potential manager change, the Daily Mail runs with a story that suggests that Unai Emery could soon leave Arsenal. Nuno Espirito Santo has improved with the work he has done at Wolves this season and Raul Sanllehi has a relationship with Nuno's agent, Jorge Mendes. There is also a chance that Mauricio Pochettino could swap North London clubs.

Paper Round’s view: Santo plays an attractive and sophisticated style of football, and has also given young English players a chance to get time on the pitch and improve their performances. Emery does seem to have lost the dressing room and the fans, so a change is likely to be made unless there's a sudden and sustained return to form.

