Paris Saint-Germain have issued a ‘hands-off’ warning to Real Madrid after the Spanish side’s boss, Zinedine Zidane, angered the French champions with comments about Kylian Mbappe. Zidane hinted that Mbappe would like a move to Real, to which Leonardo responded: "This isn't the time to speak about dreams and all of that. It has to stop. Mbappe is very important for us and this isn't the moment to destabilise him."

Paper Round’s view: Real Madrid have a long history of deliberately unsettling players that they want to buy, and it seems as if Zidane might be attempting to do the same with Mbappe. There is no excuse for it, and while it probably doesn’t change a great deal, it is a tedious carry-on for both fans and staff of PSG.

Chelsea consider Giroud sale

Chelsea are considering selling French striker Olivier Giroud, reports the Telegraph. He wants to leave in January in order to secure his place at Euro 2020, and Chelsea would like to receive a transfer fee. Marcos Alonso’s place and future is also under threat, and Pedro could leave at the end of the season because he, like Giroud, has a contract that will expire in 2020.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea have been rewarded well for giving youngsters a chance as a result of their transfer ban, and it should help them move on some players who are no longer essential to their squad. Giroud and Pedro have already been usurped by Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi, so will likely move on in the near future. Giroud in particular could still perform well in England.

Promes considers Premier League move

The Mirror claims that Quincy Promes is keen on a move to the Premier League. The 27-year-old forward moved to Ajax from Sevilla in the summer, but has already admitted he would be keen to try a move to England in the future. "To me, if I have a chance, maybe in the future,” the Dutch international said.

Paper Round’s view: Promes has emerged as a threatening player relatively late in his career after some inconsistency. However, there is interest from both Arsenal and Liverpool according to reports, and if he is available for a reasonable sum, then he might be able to add experience to both squads either as a starter for Arsenal or back-up for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Saliba breaks foot

There is worrying news for Arsenal fans, after their defender William Saliba broke his foot. The 18-year-old suffered a cracked metatarsal which could give him a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The St Etienne youngster is on loan for a season in France before joining up with his new side, but could see his development stutter yet again after coming back from an adductor injury.

Paper Round’s view: Eurosport previously reported that Saliba has already started to attract attention from Real Madrid, who have been impressed by his performances this season. If Saliba is really good enough to attract that attention, then keeping him out of the limelight might be a double-edged sword for Arsenal.

