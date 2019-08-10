Sanchez linked with Roma move

Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez could still leave the club in the summer transfer window, according to a report in The Telegraph. The 30-year-old Chilean is back in training with United, but he has been linked with a loan move with Roma after the Italian club opened talks. Any deal would likely involve some subsidising of his £500,000-a-week wages.

Paper Round’s view: Sanchez cut a forlorn figure at United last season and there seems to be little indication that he is desperate to return to the club. It would be better for United if they could stick only to players capable of committing to the team, so shifting out Sanchez elsewhere would be good for all concerned, and free up wages for Fernando Llorente, perhaps, to join.

PSG target Dybala move

Paris Saint-Germain are the latest club to show an interest in Paulo Dybala. The 25-year-old playmaker turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the last few days of the Premier League transfer window, and the French champions have now come in with an offer of £11.1 million per season, and Juve would want around £80 million, says the Daily Mail.

Paper Round’s view: PSG would need to balance the books if they were to bring in Dybala from Juventus. However there is a good chance that they are preparing for the exit of Neymar. The Brazililan is still linked with a return to Barcelona, and they will need a glamour signing, and also another exciting forward to replace him should he leave.

Hodgson warns Zaha

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has acknowledged that Wilfried Zaha could face a difficult return to first team action for the club, after failing to secure a move away this summer. He said in The Mirror: “You can’t control fans’ reactions. Fans will react in the way they feel they should react. Of course, I hope that they won’t get on Wilf’s back. I hope they’ll be sympathetic to him. But whatever happens, Wilf will have to deal with that, just as he has had to deal with his disappointment over the last few days in the transfer window.”

Paper Round’s view: Palace fans might be tempted to boo Zaha, but they are probably going to be a little more pragmatic. He is their best chance of them surviving in the Premier League. That means that fans will probably swallow their pride and cheer him on in order to motivate him, rather than criticise him for trying to force a move out of the club in the last few months.

Tweet offers clue to Ozil and Kolasinac absence

The Sun reports that Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will miss Arsenal’s game this weekend due to security concerns, but add a detail that is not yet reported elsewhere. The paper reports that police are investigating a tweet that relates to the attempted carjacking that Ozil and Kolasinac experienced, in addition to other events which are not detailed.

Paper Round’s view: The police and the club are sensible to make sure that Ozil and Kolasinac are not exposed to any danger, and if they are still targeted by criminals in North London then it is hard to see how they can attend games at the Emirates or elsewhere for now. However, there is little point speculating given the lack of detail which has understandably been not given to the public.

