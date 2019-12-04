The Swede’s latest comments add further fuel to the rumours he is joining AC Milan.

Ibrahimovic is a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy, and reports suggest he will return to Milan.

The 38-year-old striker spent two seasons at AC Milan from 2010 to 2012, and his suggestion about joining a club which needs to start winning again rings true as the Serie A side are currently 11th in the table – 20 points behind leaders and city rivals Inter.

“I will join a club that must get back to winning, that has to renew its history and is in search of a battle against everyone and everything,” Ibrahimovic told GQ Italia.

“That is the only way I’ll be able to find the necessary motivation to surprise you again.

“It’s not just about choosing a team, as there are other factors that need to line up, including in the interests of my family.