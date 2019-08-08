Spurs ready two deals

Tottenham Hotspur could spend £85 million on two deals on the last day of the transfer season. The Daily Mail believes that Giovani Lo Celso, the Real Betis playmaker, could cost around £60 million with a deal for Bruno Fernandes kept in reserve. Another target is Ryan Sessegnon, who may join from Fulham for just £25 million.

Paper Round’s view: Tanguy Ndombele will go straight into the first team, but Giovani Lo Celso would give competition to Christian Eriksen, and maybe even replace him if he departs for Manchester United. Sessegnon would be a long term replacement for Danny Rose, who will probably leave for Europe if he drops a couple of places down the pecking order.

Arsenal close in on Tierney

Arsenal are set to sign Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney. The 22-year-old Scotland international had been the subject of numerous bids from the London club but Unai Emery finally got the money together to put through a bid of around £25 million. His arrival today means that Emery will now focus on a central defender, possibly David Luiz, according to The Mirror.

Paper Round’s view: Luiz’s essentially clownish tendencies means that Arsenal will get an ageing, unreliable defender who is ready to go on strike to leave a club - so they have properly replaced Laurent Koscielny. Tierney however is much more promising and should allow them to attack down the left wing while enjoying better protection than Saed Kolasinc offered.

Carson set for City move

There’s a big surprise on the card for Manchester City’s transfer policy, though not quite the big-money move that many would expect. The Sun reports that Scott Carson will join City from Derby County on a season’s loan. The 33-year-old former Liverpool ‘keeper will be expected to cover for Claudio Bravo and Ederson should the two of them both be injured.

Paper Round’s view: There’s almost no chance that Carson will ever be called upon to play for City, but it allows them to let younger goalkeepers like Aro Muric and Zack Steffen regular game time elsewhere on their own loan spells. Nevertheless, Carson has Premier League experience with Liverpool and four other clubs, so will provide an experienced option if required.

Everton to make new Zaha bid

Everton are going to make another bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, the Telegraph claims. The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international has handed in a transfer request in order to protest the club’s failure to agree a deal to let him go. That should prompt Everton to make a new, £70 million bid along with Cenk Tosun, who might be offered on a permanent switch.

Paper Round’s view: It is possible that by requesting a transfer, Zaha is no longer entitled to any payoff from the club, and that will allow Everton to up their bid in response. A move looks unlikely though - Palace have done little of note in the transfer window and letting Zaha go without the time to properly replace him could send them down.

