The 23-year-old Argentine playmaker joins on loan from Real Betis.

Lo Celso was on loan to Betis last season and only joined on a permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain this summer before moving on.to North London.

Full details of the deal are yet to be announced but rumours were of a £60 million fee for a permanent transfer but the deal completed is only for a loan

The club confirmed that there is an agreement for the deal to become permanent.