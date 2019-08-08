Getty Images

Spurs confirm Lo Celso loan

By Alexander Netherton

1 hour agoUpdated 51 minutes ago

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the season-long loan of Giovani Lo Celso.

The 23-year-old Argentine playmaker joins on loan from Real Betis.

Lo Celso was on loan to Betis last season and only joined on a permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain this summer before moving on.to North London.

Full details of the deal are yet to be announced but rumours were of a £60 million fee for a permanent transfer but the deal completed is only for a loan

The club confirmed that there is an agreement for the deal to become permanent.

