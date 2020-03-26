The list will contain each transfer target’s current situation, potential suitors and expected cost.

20. Sandro Tonali (Brescia)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

His first season in Serie A only confirmed the extent of his potential. Tonali is only 19 years old but is already high class. At the foot of Serie A and almost already condemned to Serie B, Brescia probably have no chance of keeping their jewel, especially with just one year left on his contract. With a playing style that has been compared to Andrea Pirlo, Tonali will be one of the big targets of the transfer window.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

The list is long. Napoli, Inter, Real Madrid... but the two clubs with the strongest interest at this stage are Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. The two clubs have history of transfer tussles after their scrap to secure Marco Verratti, and it is quite possible that this could turn into the second series of that soap opera.

ESTIMATED COST: £45m

19. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Gareth Bale almost moved to China last summer and interest is likely to be the same this time around, with his contract running through until June 2022 at Real Madrid. Relations between the Welshman and Zinedine Zidane are still not looking good. With three goals and two assists in all competitions in 2019-2020, the striker has still failed to convince his coach. And according to Marca's latest updates, Los Blancos are even willing to let their forward go for free to get him off the payroll.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Jiangsu Suning almost signed Bale last year before Real Madrid halted the talks. But this year it appears that a Premier League move is far more likely, with a return to Spurs or switch to Manchester United the likeliest options. The issue holding back a move is that Bale's agent is unlikely to accept a drop in the player's vast wages, and finding a club willing to match that will not be straightforward.

ESTIMATED COST: Free as of June 30

18. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

He's been one of the star players in Lazio's impressive season. Versatile, technical, physical, the Serbian international has a little bit of everything and will have a lot of suitors this summer. His contract runs until 2024 so he won't come cheap, but if Lazio are willing to sell then it is likely that he'll move on.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Leonardo, the sporting director at PSG, has never hidden his admiration for the midfielder and would be almost ready to do anything to sign him this summer. Even with the signing of Idrissa Gueye, PSG's midfield remains the weak point of the side. Juventus, Manchester City and even Manchester United are other potential destinations.

ESTIMATED COST: £73m or swap deal

17. Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Giroud has struggled for playing time under Frank Lampard at Chelsea and almost got his move in January, seeing potential transfers to Inter and Spurs fall through for different reasons. The 33-year-old needs to play if he wants to have a role in France's squad for the Euros next summer, and Didier Deschamps has made no secret of the fact that he won't pick the forward if he isn't playing. The postponement of the Euros gives Giroud a chance to get back in the frame, he'll be desperate to take that opportunity.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Inter are still interested, with Antonio Conte deeming Giroud to be a reliable player and a good personality to have around a squad. The striker turned down Lyon before, but they could return despite his hefty wage expectations.

ESTIMATED COST: Free as of June 30

16. Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Fourth in the Ballon d'Or, African Player of the Year, 18 goals, 12 assists, Sadio Mané, 27, is one of the best players in Europe. The Senegalese forward is one of the architects of Liverpool's remarkable season and, although he is under contract with Liverpool until June 2023, which club would not want to sign a player like him?

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Zinedine Zidane has made Mané one of his priorities for the summer transfer window. Real Madrid would not hesitate to take out the heavy artillery to make Liverpool fold: an offer of 160 million euros has been rumoured.

ESTIMATED COST: £137m

15. Edinson Cavani (PSG)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

After seven years the relationship between Cavani and PSG is set to come to an end, with his contract up in June. The Uruguayan almost left in January for Atletico Madrid, but the two clubs couldn't agree a fee. He is not in Thomas Tuchel's plans and the time has come for the club's top scorer to move on.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Now that he is free Atletico will jump straight back in, but his wages are likely to become more of an issue with a transfer fee not involved. Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United have all shown an interest, but Cavani's preference is for a return to Italy.

ESTIMATED COST: Free as of June 30.

14. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

With 27 goals and 12 assists in 36 games in all competitions, Timo Werner has statistics that would attract any club. He had extended his contract last August, until June 2023, and RB Leipzig are not in a position where they have to sell their striker, but...

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Chelsea are all interested... but Liverpool are the favourites. Jurgen Klopp believes Werner's style fits Liverpool perfectly, with his high-tempo play both in attack and defence suiting the Anfield way. Werner would add strength in-depth to Liverpool's attack and also give them tactical flexibility, while the Premier League club also have the cash and an environment that would tempt Werner. Negotiations for any fee would be very tough.

ESTIMATED COST: £73m

13th: Houssem Aouar (Lyon)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

There is little chance that Lyon will be in next season's Champions League, and they will have difficulty retaining Houssem Aouar. The 21-year-old is in his third full season and close to the French national team, so now is the time for him to step up.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Juventus were already interested in him before the Champions League meeting in Turin, but they are even more fixed on the idea now. Real Madrid and PSG are also interested.

ESTIMATED COST: £50m

12th: Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Haaland has quickly become one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe. Still just 19, his lively style and clinical finishing make him a highly-coveted asset. He already made one move this season, leaving RB Salzburg for Dortmund, but such is the speed of his career trajectory that it would be no surprise to see him take yet another step up in the summer.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Real Madrid are looking for a pure Number 9 to support and eventually succeed Karim Benzema. A sizeable release clause would be an issue, as would negotiations with his agent, a certain Mino Raiola. Agreeing a deal would be anything but straightforward.

ESTIMATED COST: £68m

11th: Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Dybala has had a superb season at Juventus, but last summer is still a fresh memory. "I was close to leaving," the forward told the Guardian in January. "It was the idea of the club, I knew it." Those sort of scars take a long time to heal and Dybala has yet to sign a new contract, meaning it is quite likely Juventus will look to profit again this summer.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Manchester United and Tottenham failed to land their man last year but would be determined not to make the same mistake twice. PSG see Dybala has a possible option should Neymar leave for Barcelona, with reports in Italy saying that Leonardo has been in recent contact with the player's representatives. But the fight for his signature threatens to be tough and protracted once again.

ESTIMATED COST: £82m