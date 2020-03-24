The list will contain each transfer target’s current situation, potential suitors and expected cost.

40: Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Put simply, Havertz is one of the hottest prospects in the Bundesliga. Just 20 years old, he is an attacking midfielder who is not expected to be at Leverkusen next season. Havertz is already being monitored closely by many top European clubs, and the Germany international is seemingly ready for a new challenge. Leverkusen won't let him go cheaply though: Havertz has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions this season.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

It’s almost inevitable: as soon as a young player shines in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich take an interest in them. Havertz is no different and the Bavarian club have been following him for almost two years now. He was even close to signing for Bayern last summer. But the German press have been pretty clear about the situation: Bayern will make signing him a priority for the summer transfer window. It remains to be seen whether the Bavarians will meet Leverkusen's demands though.

ESTIMATED COST: £83M

39: Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Because his loan deal at Bayern ends soon and they do not want to pay the 120 million euros necessary to exercise his release clause. However, the Brazilian has improved his stock in the transfer market with his stint in Munich, scoring eight goals and claiming six assists. What is clear is that Barcelona want to bring in cash quickly and Coutinho is the most likely player to make way this summer if they can find a suitable buyer at a reasonable price.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

All the top clubs can afford Coutinho. The latest reports are that Chelsea are very interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on his movements. But a return to the Premier League is not a certainty with Inter and PSG also in the mix. Barcelona will use him as a bargaining chip of sorts, so a deal may not be entirely straightforward.

ESTIMATED COST: £64M

38: Victor Osimhen (Lille)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Osimhen is hot property at the moment - only 21 but he already has the look of a top player. The forward has starred in Ligue 1 with Lille and it is clear that the club cannot afford to keep him for much longer. Unfortunately for Lille, Osimhen won't sign a new deal under their current wage structure so Gérard Lopez won't be able to keep him for long. As soon as a top club knocks on the door with a genuine offer, he will be off.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Osimhen reportedly had plenty of interest from the Premier League last winter, but it is not clear which teams will realistically make a move for him this summer. Chelsea had hoped to partner him with Tammy Abraham, while Liverpool saw him as a possible stand-in for Roberto Firmino. Barcelona could emerge as a wildcard option...

ESTIMATED COST: £46M

37: Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Since the departure of Niko Kovac as Bayern coach, Tolisso's prospects have changed significantly. He has only started three games in 2020 and no longer has the confidence of Hans-Dieter Flick – not what he would have dreamed of when he left Lyon in the summer of 2017 to join one of the biggest clubs in the world. At 25 years old, Tolisso is a young man full of ambition and if he continues to be out of favour he may well force a move this summer.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Tolisso’s talent should attract many of the top clubs around Europe. Arsenal and Manchester United are both reportedly taking a close look at him. Tolisso will be expensive, but at his age it could be a very prudent signing for one of the top sides in the Premier League or beyond.

ESTIMATED COST: £32M

36: Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Umtiti has been a Barcelona stalwart for some time. But recurring knee problems and the arrival of Clément Lenglet cost him his starting place, and it’s been a sudden and shocking demotion for the world champion. Since the World Cup in Russia, Umtiti has missed 181 days of official competition, and it’s apparent that he is now on the transfer list. Barcelona appear to have lost patience with his interminable health problems and at the age of 26 and after four years at the Camp Nou he seems poised for a summer move. Even if his contract at Barcelona does not expire until 2023, he seems certain to be set for a departure.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

The world champion should still command respect across the continent, even if his fitness struggles will be a concern for a potential buyer. Both Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly very keen to sign him in the summer if a reasonable price can be agreed with Barcelona. What could be the key to him perhaps choosing Arsenal instead of United is that he is very good friends with Alexandre Lacazette, who could be the extra factor in his decision-making.

EXPECTED COST: £41M

35: Boubacar Kamara (Marseille)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Kamara will be on the move for a simple reason: Marseille need the money badly and he is clearly their best asset. At the age of just 20, he has shown the necessary maturity to shine in a difficult situation at the club and is attracting plenty of interest around Europe. With Marseille desperate to raise funds and cash in, there is no doubt that Kamara will be a prized asset.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Juventus seem like an excellent option for Kamara to join as they look to rejuvenate their defence. It is also very likely that Premier League clubs will be keen to sign him.

ESTIMATED COST: £37M

34: Donyell Malen (PSV)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Malen looks certain to leave PSV this summer and there will be no shortage of clubs in the market for this superb young striker. He has scored 17 goals in 25 games this season and even though an injury stopped him in his tracks in December, all the big clubs in Europe are on alert. At 21, the Dutch international will surely follow in the footsteps of Memphis Depay, Arjen Robben and Ibrahim Affelay. The fact that PSV have him under contract until 2024 simply means any new club will have to cough up a big transfer fee.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

His former club, Arsenal, who let him go in 2017, may look to re-sign him, particularly if they have to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is reportedly keen on a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer. AC Milan have also been heavily linked with a move for Malen.

ESTIMATED COST: £37M

33: Milan Skriniar (Inter)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Milan Skriniar is the new defensive sensation in European football. Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku dominate the headlines at Inter but Skriniar is just as vital for Antonio Conte's side. The tough and combative Slovakian defender would be a perfect fit for many of Europe’s top leagues and, at the age of just 25, still has plenty of years to shine at another top club.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

When Pep Guardiola is interested in you, it's hard to resist, and that’s the case with Manchester City reportedly the frontrunners for his signature. He should strengthen City’s defence considerably. Real Madrid are another option, with captain Sergio Ramos's powers surely now on the wane.

ESTIMATED COST: £78M

32: Donny Van de Beek (Ajax)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Van de Beek is a midfielder with impressive athleticism and stamina who can essentially do everything. Despite having had a mixed season with Ajax, the Dutchman is highly thought of around Europe and will surely get a big move very soon. Just 22 years old, he has plenty of improvements still to make to his game, but he has already displayed his considerable talent on the Champions League stage.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Real Madrid are by far the most likely club to move for Van de Beek. Reports from Spain suggest that a move is pretty close to being finalised for the summer and it would not be at all surprising. Zinedine Zidane clearly wants Paul Pogba, but he would also be very happy to sign Van de Beek. Just don’t rule out Manchester United either.

ESTIMATED COST: £51M

31: Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

WHY HE COULD MOVE

Manchester City’s fortunes have transformed in recent months, particularly with their expulsion from European competition, so Mahrez could well be a player on the move this summer. The Algerian has always only been on the periphery of Pep Guardiola’s team and never a consistent star so it would not be a surprise at all if he decides he would rather be a permanent frontline fixture in another top European team’s plans.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

PSG continue to be linked to Mahrez, and it would hardly be a shock if he moves to Paris this summer. As Leonardo prepares to lose Neymar or Kylian Mbappé, the former Leicester City forward appears to be a very credible alternative. However, if anyone can talk Mahrez into staying it would be Guardiola, who is still a big fan of the player.

ESTIMATED COST: £74M

